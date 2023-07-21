A new chapter of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is coming to Patrick County.

Formed as a collaborative effort between the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, One Family Productions, Step Inc. and interested citizens, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Patrick County will be affiliated with the national program that will assist in providing high-quality books to children from birth to five years of age, for free.

The aim is to deliver books each month to every child in Patrick County that meets the age requirements.

“We are excited to bring this nationally acclaimed program to Patrick County to assist our future generation with literacy skills that help them have a bright future,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Adcock in a release. “Reading is fundamental and this program ensures kids from all background have equal access to books.”

The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program was launched in 1995 and has become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a nonprofit organization, has gifted nearly 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and The Republic of Ireland. More than 2 million high-quality, age-appropriate books are mailed each month to enrolled children.

“One Family Productions is proud to be a part of the collaborative team spearheading this outreach as its purpose aligns closely with our mission to support community enrichment,” said One Family Productions President Sarah Wray in the release. “We are amazed by the incredible support of the community rallying behind the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and we know its implementation will have lasting impacts in the lives of children across Patrick County.”

In Martinsville and Henry County, the United Way and Smart Beginnings serve a total of 1,348 children, according to the Imagination Library website.

Since started the fundraising effort in Patrick County, over $6,000 has been collected and a collaborative fundraising effort is underway involving the Chamber of Commerce, One Family Productions, Step Inc., Stuart Rotary, and other individuals.

“I know there are children in communities around the world with big dreams and the seeds of these dreams are often found in books,” said Parton in a video on the Imagination Library’s website. “It’s been one of my greatest gifts in life to help instill a love of reading through my Imagination Library. Together, we can inspire even more children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more.”

Applications for enrollment are available at the Chamber office and the Library in Patrick County and on the chamber website. Once the registration is returned to the Chamber, it can take a couple of months to process through the national system.

Step Inc. is the fiscal agent and will be collecting donations for the program. Checks should be made payable to STEP Inc., nothing DPIL in the memo line and mailed to 200 Dent Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

More information can be found on the Chamber website or by calling 276-694-6012.