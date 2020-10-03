Impassioned teachers don't sway Henry County School Board about decision to reopen

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Teachers are scared,” Byrd said. “We need to make sure teachers feel safe in their buildings. They don’t feel that way right now.”

Amanda Johnson, the librarian at Meadow View Elementary School, said she is concerned about the potential spread of the virus as she teaches and interacts with more than 600 students.

“Knowing that I can’t visit my mother who is dying of cancer without being the one to put her in the ground sooner is weighing on me,” Johnson said. “It is time to re-evaluate our current plan, as the number of cases in Henry County is still alarming.”

Melanie Reynolds, an English teacher at Bassett High School and mother of two county students, said she is “a proud breast cancer survivor.”

“I love my students. Like every other teacher in this county, I want them in my classroom more than you could ever imagine,” Reynolds said. “As teachers, we give everything we have to our kids. But there are many of us at high risk of catching this virus, and we have students at risk as well.”

Heather Byrd spoke as a teacher, parent, and HCEA representative about the “overwhelming” expectations for school employees under the hybrid plan.