Impassioned teachers don't sway Henry County School Board about decision to reopen

The Henry County School Board is sticking by its decision to resume in-person classes on a limited basis starting Oct. 12, even as teachers once again turned out in force at Thursday night’s monthly school board meeting in opposition to the plan.
Several teachers and representatives of the Henry County Education Association addressed the board with concerns about students' returning to school on the hybrid schedule. Many of their colleagues sat in the socially distanced audience and applauded in solidarity.
The scene was similar to the school board’s heavily attended special meeting the week before. On Sept. 24, the board voted, 5-2, to move from fully remote instruction to the hybrid plan, with masks required indoors for all students and staff.
School board members took no action Thursday to amend their previous vote. However, discussion of the return to school plan dominated much of the meeting's agenda.
Under the hybrid plan, students would attend classes in-person two days a week and learn remotely the other three days. Parents can also choose to have their children continue 100% virtual classes.
Virtual learning “will have the same quality as in-person learning,” Superintendent Sandy Strayer told the board.
Strayer said families would be contacted Friday with their child’s schedule. They will have until Tuesday to change their learning preference.
Some already have switched their children from in-person to remote learning since the school board announced Oct. 12 as the start of the hybrid plan. At the special school board meeting Sept. 24, Strayer said survey results showed 3,530 students had chosen in-person, and 1,466 students planned to stay virtual.
By Thursday night, however, “we are fastly approaching almost 2,000 virtual learners,” Strayer said.
In terms of total student population, “we’re not quite at 7,000 any more, so we have 5,000 divided by half coming every day to the schools. There could be more students choosing virtual once they see the options that they have,” she said.
Weighing the risks
Strayer defended the decision to bring students back to school buildings in the face of new COVID-19 metrics released Monday by the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On the day of the meeting, the VDH dashboard placed Henry County in the second-highest risk category, “higher risk,” for community spread of the virus.
“We did investigate the new metric to determine if we need to reconsider our opening for October 12, and at this time I do feel we should continue our return to school plan on October 12,” Strayer told the board.
She added that school officials have been constantly monitoring local COVID-19 numbers for months. “You cannot look at one indicator in isolation,” she said.
The VDH/CDC metrics rate COVID-19 risk levels for individual cities and counties in Virginia on a scale of lowest risk, lower risk, moderate risk, higher risk, and highest risk. This assessment is mainly based on two statistics known as “core indicators”: the number of new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 14 days and percentage of positive tests during the same time period.
As of Thursday, Henry County had 192.3 new cases per 100,000 and 9.7% positive tests within the past 14 days. These numbers appeared orange on the online dashboard, meaning they are in the higher risk category.
The CDC recommends using these main indicators, as well as considering the school’s ability to implement key health guidelines such as “consistent and correct use of masks, social distancing to the extent possible, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfection, and contact tracing in collaboration with local health department.”
During the meeting, Strayer showed the online dashboard to board members but emphasized the positive trends in some of the other figures.
“The trend is the most important piece,” she said. “We are declining in percent change in new cases per 100,000 population during the past seven days compared with the previous seven days.”
This rate was -11.5% as of Thursday, and it appeared green on the VDH dashboard, meaning “lowest risk.”
However, this number is a “secondary indicator,” not one of the “core indicators” on the CDC scale. The website states, “These secondary indicators should not be used as the main criteria for determining the risk of disease transmission in schools. They should be used to support decision-making derived from the core indicators.”
Strayer said she wanted to restate a point she made at the previous meeting, telling the board, "We have had cases of COVID-19 in our schools, and we most likely will continue to have cases. The point is to stop cases from spreading."
Questions about safety
Bassett High School teacher Kathryn Adkins pointed to the CDC's numbers as a sign that it’s not safe for students to return. She was one of six teachers to address the board during the public comment period.
Adkins, who serves as vice president of the Henry County Education Association, urged the board to set a policy “in which students do not return to the building until the rate of new cases reaches a moderate risk level of less than 50 cases.”
Another speaker, Career Academy teacher and HCEA representative Jerry Byrd, said many teachers are worried about cleaning and sanitation taking place in school buildings.
“Teachers are scared,” Byrd said. “We need to make sure teachers feel safe in their buildings. They don’t feel that way right now.”
Amanda Johnson, the librarian at Meadow View Elementary School, said she is concerned about the potential spread of the virus as she teaches and interacts with more than 600 students.
“Knowing that I can’t visit my mother who is dying of cancer without being the one to put her in the ground sooner is weighing on me,” Johnson said. “It is time to re-evaluate our current plan, as the number of cases in Henry County is still alarming.”
Melanie Reynolds, an English teacher at Bassett High School and mother of two county students, said she is “a proud breast cancer survivor.”
“I love my students. Like every other teacher in this county, I want them in my classroom more than you could ever imagine,” Reynolds said. “As teachers, we give everything we have to our kids. But there are many of us at high risk of catching this virus, and we have students at risk as well.”
Heather Byrd spoke as a teacher, parent, and HCEA representative about the “overwhelming” expectations for school employees under the hybrid plan.
“Staff members are expected to be in two places at one time,” Byrd said.
For example, at the high school level, teachers are expected to monitor the hallways as students change classes while also sanitizing all the desks between class periods. “That is not possible,” she said.
Rushed decision?
Byrd also spoke about the health and safety of bus drivers. One driver is “very concerned about temperature checks not occurring before children get on the bus, which means they’re going to be transporting sick children, possibly COVID students on the bus,” she said.
Drivers are also concerned about “the impossibility of making sure children keep masks on while riding the bus” and “keeping children separated” to meet social distancing guidelines, she said.
Melanie Eggleston, a teacher at Campbell Court Elementary School, said, “I feel as though the decision to begin the hybrid schedule was rushed into.”
Eggleston suggested the board look at dedicating some teachers to virtual instruction and others to teaching in-person, instead of asking teachers to do both. Or, shortening the school day would be another option to give teachers time for planning, collaboration and working with virtual learners.
Under the current plan, “we simply don’t have enough hours in our current schedule to adequately and equitably educate all learners,” she said.
Parent Myndi Mullins said she has three children in the county schools, in kindergarten, second and third grades. She praised her children’s teachers for being available during virtual learning.
“Unless my teachers are in a meeting, within five minutes, they’re there,” Mullins said. “They’re on it, paying one-on-one attention.”
However, she questioned how teachers will juggle all of their responsibilities during the hybrid schedule.
“My teachers are tired. They have been there for us since day one,” Mullins told the board. “You’re putting too much on their shoulders with hybrid.”
Finding answers
School Board members Benjamin Gravely and Teddy Martin II were the only two to vote against returning on the hybrid plan Oct. 12.
On Thursday, Martin cautioned against deciding to take risks based on daily figures from the VDH.
“You cannot count on the VDH day-by-day statistics because if you did, you’d have the impression it’s just like Chick-fil-A — you can’t get it on a Sunday,” he said. “These statistics are lagging indicators.
Martin also expressed concerns about hospitals' having enough capacity once they are faced with both flu season and COVID-19.
“Just like on 'Game of Thrones,' winter is coming,” he said.
He also asked Strayer how school officials plan to respond to teacher and frontline staff who have “come here with very real concerns. ...The last thing I want to happen is for people to take the time to come here and feel like we did not listen to what they have to say.”
Strayer said she has been taking notes on all the teacher comments and plans to work on a response to go out.
“Every question that’s brought up, we want to address. We want to make sure principals meet with their staff and reassure them,” she said.
Strayer noted there is a Frequently Asked Questions page on the Henry County Public Schools website. Many of the questions from parents, students and staff can also be answered by the district’s COVID-19 instruction plan and health plan for returning to school, which have been posted online since July at www.henry.k12.va.us.
