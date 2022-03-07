JROTC in jeopardy in Henry County

The Henry County Public School system is in jeopardy of losing its JROTC program due to a lack of participants and qualified instructors.

School board members learned of the news at a regular meeting on Thursday when former Henry County School Board Chair Curtis Millner walked slowly, aided with a cane, to the podium.

“I was the third instructor of the program here,” said Millner. “With everything going on in Ukraine and Russia, we need this program. It’s very necessary.”

Millner said he was 80 years old and had just recently had back surgery, but he was willing to volunteer to help keep the program alive.

“The number of students in the program at Magna Vista has fallen off and I couldn’t even get a definitive number of students in the program at Bassett High School. I think they were afraid I would repeat it,” said Millner. “Through the American Legion we have scholarships to give out to these students, but we don’t get enough applications for what we have to give.”

Not only are the number of students enrolling in JROTC declining, but three of the four JROTC instructors in Henry County Schools have retired and despite an active search, replacements have not been found.

“We’ve had the same four for many years, but we’ve lost three of the four and we’re looking and trying to find qualified applicants to fill the positions,” said Superintendent Sandy Strayer. “If there are any retired military out there, we would love for them to apply and come teach in Henry County schools.”

Ridgeway District Board Member Francis Zehr said he has seen the benefits of the program in Henry County.

“I taught eighth grade at Axton Middle School for many years and many students there were well on their way to prison, but because of the JROTC program, they ended up well on their way to success,” said Zehr. “Now we have these instructors retiring and we’ve got to pay them and our administrators more money because we’re losing them.”

In other matters the board:

Learned masking has become optional for staff in the schools and on the buses due to a change in Centers for Disease Control guidelines and the decline of new cases of COVID-19 in Henry County. “We reviewing social distancing and hope to get lunch back in the cafeterias soon,” said Strayer.

Recognized a proclamation by the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) naming the month of March 2022 as VSBA Equity in Education Month, with the intention that educational equity, best practices, and programming be discussed in Virginia’s schools, communities and classrooms during that time.

Recognized March as Music in Our Schools Month, March 6-12 as School Social Work Week and March 7-11 as National School Breakfast Week.

Recognized some of the local recipients of a Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development award.

Approved the spending of $750,000 for student iPads and cases, $100,000 in additional accessories and $58,000 for iPad Pencils for teachers.

Approved the spending of $150,000 for interactive ActivPanels boards for classrooms.

Approved continuing health coverage from employees through Anthem covering 100% of the premium at a cost to the school system of $13.7 million in the upcoming year, unchanged from the current year.

Approved continuing dental coverage for employees.

Approved a $300,000 grant by the Virginia Department of Health for expenses related to testing and ensuring the communication of public health, recommended isolation, quarantine protocols, responding to school needs and assisting with the facilitation of answers to parents and school communities regarding COVID-19.

Heard a report from Strayer who indicated the average daily student enrollment in February was 6,579 students, down from 6,597 in January and down from 6,673 a year ago.

Agreed to keeping the date of March 17 as the intended date to approve the new school budget, but acknowledged it may have to change due to uncertainties with the state budget.

The board were reminded of the following dates:

March 17, special meeting at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building.

March 26, All-Area Band at 4 p.m. at the Martinsville High School.

April 7, regular monthly meeting at 9 a.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

