JROTC programs adjust to loss of in-person training and volunteer opportunities

Sgt. 1st Class John Truini at Magna Vista High School said his students will miss participating in NASCAR events at Martinsville Speedway along with Christmas parades in Ridgeway and Martinsville. But like his peers, he said the biggest impact the pandemic has had on JROTC is the loss of in-person interaction.

“More important than ‘what’ is learned in JROTC is ‘how’ it is learned,” Truini wrote in an email.

He added that as long as some of the surrounding local entities hold events and volunteer opportunities, Magna Vista’s JROTC unit will try to be there. But, he admitted, it will take time to get everybody back up to speed.

“It has been so long since we have practiced for our teams it will be almost like starting over,” he wrote.

But as school districts vote, one by one, to eventually resume in-person learning, optimism for holding after-school activities also abounds.

“What keeps many instructors and cadets going is the hope that one day things will get back to normal,” Truini wrote.

