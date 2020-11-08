JROTC programs adjust to loss of in-person training and volunteer opportunities

Just as English and algebra classes have been modified for a virtual learning experience this year, so too has the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps curriculum at high schools around the Dan River Region.
JRTOC is traditionally an intensive and interactive experience designed to foster leadership skills and military knowledge. Members of those programs often grow up to be the veterans of tomorrow.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has forced program participants to a different style of learning and teaching.
JROTC faculty, however, is realizing quickly that the program’s core principles are not easily achieved remotely.
“It’s a leadership training program, and it’s kind of hard to teach leadership if you don’t have kids here to learn how to lead each other,” said Lt. Cmdr. Frank Hitt, who teaches at Danville’s George Washington High School.
Hitt said his students’ new classroom experience still features traditional learning through books and assignments, but the in-person, after-school components are drastically different.
GW students can still participate remotely in the CyberPatriot team — which teaches cybersecurity in a competition-based format — and the Junior Leadership Academic Bowl — or JLAB, an academic team that combines SAT questions with ROTC components. But there are no drill sessions, no flag folding trainings, no team-building exercises and no uniform checks.
“It’s definitely a challenge,” Hitt said. “Our program, in order to do what we’re actually designed to do, we need kids to be here. They need to interact with each other.”
JROTC faculty elsewhere spoke about the program’s absence in the community as a result of the pandemic cancelling football games, community festivals and other events.
Lt. Col. David Hann from Bassett High School estimated that his 75 cadets would normally complete 20-30 volunteer hours each school year. Now, many of those opportunities are gone.
“The community lost when events were canceled,” Hann wrote in an email. “We spend a Saturday cleaning up the Smith River: canceled. Our cadets visit three nursing homes and honor their veterans on Veterans Day. This too, canceled.”
Hann also expressed his disappointment for JROTC upperclassmen who are now in leadership positions only to have their normal responsibilities be completely up in the air.
“Emotionally, it hurts a great deal,” Hann wrote. “They have waited their turn. Now, they are selected for a command position only to command no one.”
Like Hitt, Hann also lamented the fact that the important in-person training is, for now, not feasible.
“We all made adjustments during this time. But the big adjustments were those ‘hands-on’ type classes we teach and cannot do,” he wrote. “But we are Army retired and the phrase ‘improvise, adapt, and overcome,’ truly rings true at this time.”
Sgt. 1st Class John Truini at Magna Vista High School said his students will miss participating in NASCAR events at Martinsville Speedway along with Christmas parades in Ridgeway and Martinsville. But like his peers, he said the biggest impact the pandemic has had on JROTC is the loss of in-person interaction.
“More important than ‘what’ is learned in JROTC is ‘how’ it is learned,” Truini wrote in an email.
He added that as long as some of the surrounding local entities hold events and volunteer opportunities, Magna Vista’s JROTC unit will try to be there. But, he admitted, it will take time to get everybody back up to speed.
“It has been so long since we have practiced for our teams it will be almost like starting over,” he wrote.
But as school districts vote, one by one, to eventually resume in-person learning, optimism for holding after-school activities also abounds.
“What keeps many instructors and cadets going is the hope that one day things will get back to normal,” Truini wrote.
Parker Cotton is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at pcotton@registerbee.com or 434-791-7985.
