Laurel Park Middle School student faces discipline for 'shooting' statements

Families of students at Laurel Park Middle School were informed by email Thursday night that a student is facing disciplinary action after “he stated a shooting would occur on campus.”

In a letter to families LPMS Principal Katrina Perry wrote that the school’s staff and the Henry County Sheriff's Office worked to assess the report even as students attended classes on Thursday. There were no known disruptions.

She said officials “will collaborate tomorrow [Friday] to ensure student and staff safety as well.”

The incident occurred just days after a 14-year-old at Bassett High School was arrested after school officials learned he had threatened violence against a group of students.

There was no apparent connection between the two, and Perry’s letter did not go into details about what school officials or deputies might know about the student’s comments, what actions were taken and what level of discipline might be appropriate.

Although the letter referred to the student as “he,” there was no information about which grade he is in.