Lester Group CEO joins Martinsville school board, and vice chair is reappointed

When asked if Dickens had any children who attended Martinsville schools, Monday said: He "has four grown children and two grandchildren."

Dickens declined to comment about his appointment when he returned a phone call from the Bulletin on Wednesday, citing the possibility of having a bad cell signal.

"I maybe could do that in person, but I think I've been appointed, and I think that if it's noted that I'm appointed, that for now for the purposes of the conversation, that would be fine to be honest with you - you can appreciate that," Dickens said. "That's good enough for me today."

Dickens declined to provide what his interest might be in the city school system or what he hoped might be accomplished during his time on the board, but he said he might address those questions in person at a later time.

George Lester II retired as CEO of The Lester Group in 2014, and the vacancy was first filled by Jim O'Brien. Dickens replaced O'Brien in 2018, coming from American Direct in Kansas City, where he was vice president. He is a native of Little Rock, Ark.

Dickens told the LBM Journal, a trade publication, what he hoped as CEO of The Lester Group "to grow the business, enhance customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement."