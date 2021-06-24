Lester Group CEO joins Martinsville school board, and vice chair is reappointed

Martinsville School Board member Yvonne Givens and The Lester Group CEO Jay Dickens were selected by Martinsville City Council on Tuesday to serve on a board that may expire before their terms are finished.
Dickens replaces Dominique Hylton, who did not seek reappointment for a term that ends Wednesday.
City Council met in closed session after its regular meeting and interviewed Givens and Dickens, along with Michael Williamson and Elsie Jones, who had been nominated by council members earlier this month.
Martinsville City Council appoints its school board, unlike Henry County, where members are elected, and state code requires their names to be spoken at a public hearing in order to be considered by council.
None of the candidates attended the meeting at which they were nominated, and their credentials were not discussed and no information was provided about them. They only had to contact a council member to be nominated.
The interview process was conducted in private, and council members were forbidden from speaking about anything concerning their decision process afterwards.
But City Attorney Eric Monday offered these words: "The votes for Dickens and Givens were both unanimous. Mr. Dickens is a highly experienced business executive with a local company, [and] is committed to the improvement of this entire community."
When asked if Dickens had any children who attended Martinsville schools, Monday said: He "has four grown children and two grandchildren."
Dickens declined to comment about his appointment when he returned a phone call from the Bulletin on Wednesday, citing the possibility of having a bad cell signal.
"I maybe could do that in person, but I think I've been appointed, and I think that if it's noted that I'm appointed, that for now for the purposes of the conversation, that would be fine to be honest with you - you can appreciate that," Dickens said. "That's good enough for me today."
Dickens declined to provide what his interest might be in the city school system or what he hoped might be accomplished during his time on the board, but he said he might address those questions in person at a later time.
George Lester II retired as CEO of The Lester Group in 2014, and the vacancy was first filled by Jim O'Brien. Dickens replaced O'Brien in 2018, coming from American Direct in Kansas City, where he was vice president. He is a native of Little Rock, Ark.
Dickens told the LBM Journal, a trade publication, what he hoped as CEO of The Lester Group "to grow the business, enhance customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement."
Martinsville Council member Danny Turner agreed with Monday's mention of Dickens' business skills.
"He's been involved in mergers and company's taking over each other," Turner said, alluding to the merging of the Martinsville school system into Henry County Public Schools when Martinsville reverts from a city to a town, a process that is underway. "Givens was already on the board, and I don't think either one of them are going to be around for the full term."
A city school board member is appointed for a 3-year term, and Givens had been appointed in July 2019 to finish the term vacated when Joan Montgomery moved out of the district. She serves as the board's vice chair.
Hylton was appointed in September 2019 to replace Sammy Redd, whose term expires at the end of the month.
Mayor Kathy Lawson had asked Monday how council should proceed with making 3-year appointments when the school board would cease to exist upon reversion, which is expected to occur as early as next year.
Monday told Lawson council should make the appointments as the state code requires and let the reversion process determine when those positions will be terminated.
"It's practically guaranteed that they will end before the end of the 3-year term," he said.
