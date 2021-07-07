Lisa Hankins Joyce of Axton makes her goal before age 50 -- graduate from college

Next it was Drake Extrusion, where she worked for about five years.

Then she went to work in the accounting department of Commonwealth Laminating, nine years ago. When Eastman bought it out, all accounting moved to headquarters in Tennessee, and she had to go through the entire formal application process for a new job with Eastman, she said. She got a job in the maintenance department for a year and a half before she got a new job in Eastman’s procurement department, where she has been for the past four years.

Meanwhile, that goal of getting her bachelor’s degree remained in the back of her head. When she went through a separation and then a divorce some eight years ago, “I knew I had to become independent, and I decided that one day I would like to go ahead” and finish college.

Then came the final push: “Our company has gone through layoffs in the last couple of years in the procurement department. That was the real push for me to go back to school – because I wanted to be ready” if it happened to her again.

Encouragement

In December 2019, she talked about ideas of returning to college with her boss, Shannon Bumgarner, who encouraged her to do it, she said.