Magna Vista, Bassett high school marching bands grapple with a fall without football

Around the start of August, when high school football teams are typically putting on pads and running out to practice for the first time, those who provide entertainment for those football games already have been working on their own season for eight or more months.
High school marching bands typically will start picking music for the upcoming football season around December, which comes months after summer band camps are scheduled. Usually by February or March bands are focused on a theme for the upcoming football year, which coincides with the competition season, and around late April tryouts and auditions are held up for leadership positions such as drum major and section leaders, and rookie camps are held for students coming up from the middle school.
By the time school starts in August, bands will have held several practices and an intense, week-long camp in the final weeks before the football season begins, moving right into practicing after school three days a week, performing on Friday nights and going to competitions every Saturday.
“In a non-COVID year, as soon as one season ends, you’re bouncing ideas around and brainstorming for next year,” Magna Vista band director Kevin Lewis said.
The Warriors' band already had purchased music for its 2020 competitive marching band show before schools were shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Auditions for leadership roles were held through Google form applications and Zoom interviews.
Since then, Henry County announced all extracurricular activities at the schools would be canceled this fall, leaving the marching bands at both high schools with a music-free semester.
Bassett High School band director Trey Harris said this fall will be the first time he hasn’t done something with a marching band – either as a member of the band himself or as a director – since 1984.
“This fall is going to be extremely weird,” Harris said. “To just all of a sudden not have it around at all is definitely going to be a very different process for me.”
The Bengals' band, which has won nine straight state championships and last year attended the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, hadn’t done any practicing before the shutdown but did have Zoom calls with the leadership team when schools were shut down this spring. Harris, at the time, said he was hopeful his group would be able to get meet again in July.
“We moved band camp hopefully back to two weeks in July, then we had to keep saying, ‘OK, the first week is canceled, now the second week is canceled.’ So it’s been an ongoing process for all of us in the extracurricular world.
“For the longest time the joke with the band directors and coaches, when we got out in March, we said, ‘Well in two weeks we’ll know more.’ And in two weeks, and we didn’t know any more. … We’ve been saying, ‘In two weeks we’re going to know more,’ since March, and we’re now in Augustm and we don’t know a whole lot more than we did in March. So it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for the kids.”
Music in the spring?
The Bengals are now on their fourth show possibility in hopes that they can do something when football is scheduled to be played this spring. The Virginia High School League announced earlier this month plans to hold a condensed fall sports season from February through April, tentatively about 60% of the normal schedule.
Harris said the Bengals had a show in place before the shutdown, but when it became apparent they would have less and less time to prepare, changes were made.
“We stated thinking about what happens if we have less time, so we actually kind of had three shows that we said, ‘If we have enough time, we’ll do this show. And if we lose some time, we’ll do this show, and if we lose more time, we’ll do this show.
“I’ll be honest with you, we now are on show No. 4 because we think that we hopefully would like to do something if they have a spring football season. … So we probably will have to change gears again just because we definitely are in a different time frame.”
A cool idea?
Not only would bands be in a much shorter time frame for preparing music this spring, but also a much colder state of mind. Lewis joked that he is not missing being in the Magna Vista parking lot holding band camp in 100-degree weather this summer, and he’s looking forward to seeing what rehearsals in January or February could be like.
“I may have to get a snow plow for my golf cart,” he said with a laugh.
In honesty, scheduling camps during Christmas break would be tough, both directors acknowledged. And with a shorter football schedule, and no competitions on the docket, it likely won’t be worth it for bands to do full-fledged competitive shows like they would in a regular year.
There’s also still the unknown of what the world according to COVID will look like when December rolls around.
'What I hate the most'
For now, Lewis is able to teach his regular band classes virtually, with Henry County Schools going all online classes for the time being. He’s uploaded files for students to work on the Magna Vista fight song and given access to other standard songs to “kind of keeping them in the school spirit,” he said.
Not being in school has made it tough, as well, to try to bring new students into the band, Lewis said. Whatever they can do to try to keep the music played, though, Harris and Lewis said they would try at least to provide as much hope to their band members as possible.
“Whenever the football team is playing, we plan on supporting them through the stands,” Lewis said. “Whatever we’re allowed to do, we’ll jump right in there.”
“The extracurricular stuff, not only band but football, basketball, baseball, all those sports, kids don’t come to school just to be in those programs, but it is what makes them really enjoy coming to high school and being around their friends and learning competitive things and commitment, dedication and all those type of things,” Harris said. “I will tell you from seeing kids on Zoom calls. … They are missing each other. They’re missing being around each other. And that’s what I hate the most.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
