Magna Vista High School principal Duane Whittaker gave his school’s graduates two pieces of advice and two things to remember as he addressed the Class of 2023 on Saturday morning.

The first piece of advice was to always sit in the front row.

“It’s the best view in the house,” Whittaker said in his speech. “You never know when something great is going to happen, or you just may hear the best graduation speech that ever existed.”

The second piece of advice was to always take the opportunity to speak of yourself in the third person.

“It makes you feel important, and that’s what you need to hear me say. You are important and you will always be important,” Whittaker added. “Wherever your path in life takes you, you will be important to someone. If you ever find yourself forgetting that, pick up your phone and call Magna Vista High School, because there is someone in this school who will remind you that you are important.”

Whittaker's was one of three speeches given at Saturday morning’s graduation ceremony, held on the football field at MVHS.

The school graduated 237 seniors in its class of 2023.

Saturday’s ceremony was led by MVHS Class of 2023 President Eric Johnson Layne, who started the morning by introducing the MVHS choir, which sang the national anthem, and the MVHS JROTC, which presented the colors of the United States.

The first student speaker was Madison Ashley, who will be attending Christopher Newport University in the fall.

Ashley’s speech, titled “Opening the Doorway,” encouraged her fellow graduates to not be intimidated by what is to come.

“Beyond these walls, we’ll consistently be faced with adversity, but don’t back down from these obstacles. They are your opportunities for growth,” Ashley said in her speech. “As students, we gravitate towards familiarity, but today we will be stepping towards a completely unpredictable future. It’s exciting, yet intimidating.

“These past few weeks, I’ve been reminded of the small details that I will forever miss about high school, specifically about Magna Vista. I’ll miss… the excitement of a snow day being out, football games or the satisfaction of finally finishing an essay. Although today is bittersweet, remember that today is not about an ending. Today we celebrate a new beginning. A new lifestyle, new friends, and new opportunities.

“Congratulations to the class of 2023 for opening this door together.”

Ashley was followed by fellow graduate Alexis Garten, who will attend the University of Virginia this fall. Garten’s speech was titled “Man In the Mirror,” and encouraged students, much like the Michael Jackson song of the same title, to look within themselves and be the change they’d like to see in the world.

“I know most of our parents said you can change the world, but when most of us heard that we thought we were going to change the entire world, all 193 counties,” Garten said. “However, changing the world doesn’t mean affecting all of these places. Having a positive change on just one person, whether it be your partner, your best friend, or your sibling, is changing the world. Starting school at a college with thousands of students is changing the world. Becoming a doctor, teacher, engineer, and so much more is changing the world. Going into the service or military is changing the world.

“Doing what you love while stepping out of your comfort zone and being an influence to those around you is the best thing that we can do to change the world. Change starts small. It starts in the way that you impact those around you. It starts in our community. Set out to change this big world, and remember, change starts with just one person at a time.”

Ashley and Garten’s speeches were followed by a special song by the Singing Warriors, directed by Ms. Tehilah Johnson.

Just before the graduates were awarded their diplomas and marched out to the front of the track to throw their caps in the air and be greeted by loved ones, Whittaker left them with the two things they needed to remember as they go on to the next phase of their lives.

“I speak for all the faculty,” he said. “We love you and we have enjoyed getting to know you over the last four years.

“We will also miss you… The class of 2023, there will never be another one like this group, and that makes each and every one of you special.”