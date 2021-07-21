Magna Vista student earns scholarship; new vaccination requirements; PHCC starts advising sessions

Magna Vista graduate earns scholarship from American Legion

The American Legion Homer Dillard Post No. 78 awarded its 2021 Homer Dillard Scholarship to Wil B. Gardner, a 2021 graduate of Magna Vista High School.

He is the son of Scott and Kristie Gardner of Ridgeway, who are both both educators in Henry County Public Schools.

Wil Gardner had a grade-point average of 4.3 and was an honor graduate with distinction. He plans to attend Virginia Tech and study engineering.

At Magna Vista, he participated in Beta Club, National Honor Society, SODA, Phi Theta Kappa, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, was a member of the golf team, for which he was captain and and made all-district his junior and senior years, and played soccer and basketball.

He also was active in various community activities.

Vaccination changes for children

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane issued a release this week to remind parents about updating their children’s immunization records, especially for those affected by requirements that were implemented on July 1.