An exhaustive study by U.S. News and World Report puts Magna Vista at the top of the list of area public schools, followed by Patrick County, Bassett, and then Martinsville.

The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. According to the magazine, nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

In summary, the ratings methodology proportions college readiness at 30%, state assessment proficiency and performance at 20% each, underserved student performance with 10%, college curriculum breadth with 10%, and graduation rate at 10%, measuring the proportion of entering ninth graders who graduated four academic years later.

Magna Vista High School had an overall score of 64.58 out of 100, while Patrick County earned 58.06, Bassett received 56.65, and Martinsville High School had an overall score of 25. The report did not list the specific scores received for schools receiving a score under the threshold of 25.

Magna Vista High School is ranked 6,262 out of 17,680 high schools and 134 out of 322 in Virginia. Students having the opportunity to take Advanced Placement (AP) coursework and exams had a participation rate of 27%. Total minority enrollment is 48% with 90% of the students considered economically disadvantaged.

Patrick County High School is ranked 7,415 in the U.S. and 166 in the state. Students have the opportunity to take AP coursework with a 7% participation rate. The total minority enrollment is 20%, and 70% of students are economically disadvantaged.

Bassett High School is ranked 7,664 in the U.S. and 177 in the state. Students have the opportunity to take AP coursework with a 36% participation rate. The total minority enrollment is 43%, and 90% of students are economically disadvantaged.

Bassett led all local high schools in AP participation at 36% and passing at least one AP exam at 11%, followed by Magna Vista with 27% and 10%, respectively, and then Patrick County with 7% and 4%. While the Martinsville Public Schools website indicates participation in AP coursework, the data was not included in Martinsville’s listed report in the study.

The proficiency scorecard ranks schools by graduation rate, and in reading, science and math.

Patrick County High School topped the list of area high schools with a 97% graduation rate, followed by Martinsville with 95% and Magna Vista and Bassett both with 91%.

Patrick County was again at the top of the list in reading with an 83% pass rate compared to Magna Vista with 80%, Bassett with 78% and Martinsville with 71%.

Again, Patrick County scored highest in the region in math with a 63% pass rate compared to 56% for Bassett, 52% for Magna Vista, and Martinsville with a distant 33%.

Tops in science was Patrick County with 69%, taking first in the region in all four proficiency categories, followed by Magna Vista with 59%, Bassett with 55%, Martinsville with the lowest passing rate of any category at 26%.

The number one rated public high school in the nation is less than an hour’s drive from Martinsville. The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, North Carolina, took this year’s honors. The school is part of the Guilford County School System.

The other top five schools in the nation were: Signature School of Evansville, Indiana; School for Advanced Studies, Miami-Dade Public Schools, Miami, Florida; The Davidson Academy of Nevada, Davidson Academy School District, Reno, Nevada; and Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Fairfax County Public School, Alexandria.

In Virginia, the top five rated public high schools are: Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Fairfax County Public Schools, Alexandria; Open High School, Richmond City Public Schools, Richmond; Richmond Community High School, Richmond City Public Schools, Richmond; McLean High School, Fairfax County Public Schools, Mclean; Langley High School, Fairfax County Public Schools, Mclean.