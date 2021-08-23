Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties' school districts have different ways of handing COVID-19 quarantines

Though teachers are back to teaching in person, they continue to post their assignments and grades on Canvas, the online learning platform that was used last year for virtual instruction. Thanks to that, students who are quarantined at home can “continue to progress academically,” Hatchett wrote.

Cases are evaluated individually, but in most cases, students who are absent from the building because of quarantine but participating in class through Canvas are able to have their attendance counted.

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, anyone who does not well should stay home rather than go to school, Hatchett said.

“Reporting positive cases and exposure outside of school to the School Nurse Coordinator is essential to minimize the likelihood of transmission to other members of the school community. Our goal is to continue to be as collaborative as possible with families to ensure the academic, social, and physical health of all students,” she said.

When students are out of school on quarantine, how is their instruction made up? (Of course this would vary for older kids and younger kids.)