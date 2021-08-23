Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties' school districts have different ways of handing COVID-19 quarantines

There are as many ways to handle COVID-19 quarantines as there are school systems in the area.
Reactions to positive coronavirus tests range from Martinsville’s reported 14-day quarantine of everyone in contact to Henry County’s no-quarantine-required for people who have been wearing masks and/or been vaccinated, and Patrick County’s measures that fall in between.
As of last week about 120 students and staff members of Martinsville City Public Schools have been out of school for quarantine since school started, Martinsville City Public Schools Director of Personnel Services Felicia Preston said.
Preston said when a person in the school system has been diagnosed with a case of COVID-19, the system contacts the health department “with all information regarding the case” and follows the health department’s guidelines.
She did not specify what those guidelines are and did not answer questions about how many days the quarantine lasted. However, parents of some Martinsville elementary students said their children only attended the first day of school after being sent home on 2-week quarantines because their teacher had tested positive.
Patrick County High School, which made news at the start of last week for 84 quarantines, now is up to 23 positive cases of COVID-19 and 100 quarantines.
That’s according to the Patrick County Public Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard (https://www.patrick.k12.va.us/families/covid-19_dashboard), which on Monday showed that district-wide there have been 31 positive cases of COVID-19 and 154 quarantines.
also shows four cases and 21 quarantines at Stuart Elementary School; two positive cases and 23 quarantines at Blue Ridge Elementary School; two cases and five quarantines at Meadows of Dan Elementary; and five quarantines at Patrick Springs.
The dashboard is updated once a week, said Patrick County Public Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert. Those quarantines aren’t just for exposure to COVID cases at school but refer to any students or staff in quarantine for all exposures, including at home and elsewhere, he said.
If a PCPS student or staff member is in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, “we follow the Virginia Department of Health on reducing the quarantine to 7 days with a negative test between days 5 and 7, but if that happens, we ask them to wear a mask and stay distant until day 14,” Gilbert told the Bulletin Monday.
“There is a 10-day [quarantine time] if they have no symptoms. They can come back on Day 11, but are required to wear a mask and stay distant.”
Students under quarantine can keep up with their schoolwork online through the “learning management” programs such as Canvas, he had said.
Henry County Public Schools students and staff have been the least affected by quarantines since school started Monday: only 25 students and five teachers.
All of those in quarantine were from exposures outside school. “We have not had any in-school related quarantines to date,” schools spokesperson Monica Hatchett wrote in an email.
Students and staff of Henry County Public Schools who test positive for the coronavirus “will always quarantine,” Hatchett wrote.
Any person exposed to the positive case who was masked or who has been fully vaccinated does not need to quarantine. Any unvaccinated person who was unmasked during close contact with a Covid-positive person for 15 minutes or longer would need to quarantine.
HCPS lists cases and quarantines on a dashboard at https://www.henry.k12.va.us/domain/2635, updated each Friday.
That dashboard lists two cases and two quarantines at Bassett High School; one quarantine at Center for Community Learning; one each case and quarantine at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School; one case and four quarantines at G.W. Carver Elementary School; two quarantines at Meadow View Elementary School; one quarantine at Mount Olivet Elementary School; and two cases and four quarantines at Sanville Elementary School.
Though teachers are back to teaching in person, they continue to post their assignments and grades on Canvas, the online learning platform that was used last year for virtual instruction. Thanks to that, students who are quarantined at home can “continue to progress academically,” Hatchett wrote.
Cases are evaluated individually, but in most cases, students who are absent from the building because of quarantine but participating in class through Canvas are able to have their attendance counted.
To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, anyone who does not well should stay home rather than go to school, Hatchett said.
“Reporting positive cases and exposure outside of school to the School Nurse Coordinator is essential to minimize the likelihood of transmission to other members of the school community. Our goal is to continue to be as collaborative as possible with families to ensure the academic, social, and physical health of all students,” she said.
When students are out of school on quarantine, how is their instruction made up? (Of course this would vary for older kids and younger kids.)
"MCPS is 1:1 in grades k-12. Teachers are using a Learning Management System (LMS) in a blended learning model, and the LMS is being integrated in person instruction, and classrooms are equipped so that students can zoom into class and attend virtually," Parker Gunn, MCPS' communications and community outreach official, wrote in an email to the Bulletin. "If a student is out on quarantine and can attend virtually, then they are able to continue with instruction.
"If the students logs into the LMS, participates in zoom, has meaningful contact with the teacher, or submits the assignments, the student is marked as present."
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com