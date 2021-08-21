Martinsville City Council pulls out of joint meeting with school board

Martinsville City Council pulled out of a scheduled meeting with the Martinsville School Board on Saturday morning with no explanation.
“I don’t know why,” said Superintendent Zeb Talley. “They said they would meet with us at a later time.”
The meeting was expected to discuss folding the Martinsville school district into the Henry County school system, a result of Martinsville reverting from a city to a town as early as next year.
Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson confirmed there would be a new meeting date set.
“We will meet at a later date,” Lawson said.
When pressed as to why the meeting was canceled, Lawson said it “was never confirmed, the offer was made but declined at this time.”
The Martinsville School Board spent the morning making plans as if reversion was not a part of the equation.
“We need to start thinking about five years down the road regardless of reversion,” Talley said. “We need to have a plan of where our students are going.”
Talley detailed the future plans of Martinsville Public Schools with an “Empower 2024” presentation.
“A lot of these things, we’ve already accomplished,” Talley said. “We are ahead of the game and I think that’s why our school division is doing so well.”
By the spring of 2022, Talley has made it a goal for all schools to maintain accreditation as measured by the Virginia Standards of Learning assessments. He also wants to see student absenteeism and out-of-school suspensions reduced by 10% and family engagement opportunities increased by 10%.
“I don’t think test scores is the most important thing we do,” Talley said. “A person cannot be measured just by a test score.”
The notion of learning with a textbook, notebook and teacher’s lecture is already giving way to a different method.
“We are moving students toward more project-based education,” said Talley. “We’re petitioning the state to give us more project-based things.
“You don’t need an encyclopedia anymore, you can go right to google and find anything.”
Talley said students of Martinsville Public Schools begin learning with computers in preschool and continue through graduation.
“Not many school divisions do that,” Talley said.
Before the pandemic, students also spent time learning on the job, something Talley said was valuable, but not practical this school year.
“On-site job experience is excellent, so as soon as COVID is over we will get back to that,” Talley said.
Filling jobs is a problem for employers across the country and the Martinsville School System is not immune.
“We have a teacher shortage that won’t wait,” said Talley. However, quite a few students have come back to Martinsville to teach.
The education a student of Martinsville City Schools gets measures up with educational opportunities elsewhere as proven by the acceptance of Martinsville graduates at colleges, universities or select trade schools.
“Our students have a myriad of possibilities of things they can do and places they can go,” Talley said. “I know President Biden has a plan for at least junior college and community college to be free for every student.”
For educators, plans for the Martinsville School System encourages professional growth.
“We have tons of professional development opportunities and I can’t tell you the value of that,” said Talley. “We have teachers here and once they complete three to five years here they can teach anywhere.”
Back in school
Talley said the state has made it clear that COVID-19 is not going to close schools this year, but that means it is inevitable that some students will get sick and others will be quarantined.
“If students cannot afford internet, we have a plan so that every student can have the internet,” Talley said. “We’re able to go virtual in a minute’s notice.
“It’s much better to be prepared than to be caught off guard.”
Paulette Simington, executive director of special education and student services, said there were less behavioral problems while the students were learning remotely, but there have been less problems than expected now that children are back in the classroom.
“We try to keep all of our students in the system without being punitive or negative,” said Simington. “We give attention to those who misbehave and often times that’s why they misbehave.
Talley said he was surprised how well-behaved students were after returning.
“I’ve been shocked, but our students were so glad to get back that they came in ready to learn,” Talley said.
But there has been a measured setback in learning as a result of the pandemic. Talley said the data sheets were “ugly,” but Angilee Downing, assistant superintendent of instruction, described a hybrid system of learning that will restore learning loss.
“I don’t care if the poverty rate is 90%, we have the tools to handle it,” said Talley. “Our job is to give the students the help they need and then get them back in the mainstream.
“We don’t throw away young people.”
Building’s future
Reversion will make Martinsville High School property of Henry County and some board of supervisors have suggested the building might better be used for another purpose.
Those remarks do not sway Talley from a vision of a new community gym on the property.
“My goal is still to build a community gym,” Talley said. “I had a grant almost at our fingertips before COVID so I’m still going to pursue it and we’re still going to see if we can garner the money.
“It doesn’t matter if I’m still here when it’s done, but I’ve talked to alumni and we want to build a community gym.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.