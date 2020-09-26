Martinsville City Public Schools and sheriff's office reach out to students

Martinsville City Public Schools’ resource officers, from the Martinsville City police, and Martinsville City Sheriff’s Office recently made home visits to students in the Maplewood apartment complex to check in on students’ mental health and well-being.

This initiative, to contact students MCPS officials have heard from infrequently since school began in August, will send officials on home visits two times each week, changing neighborhoods each week. The project was created MCPS Director of School Safety T.J. Slaughter, MCPS school resource officers, Martinsville City Police Chief Eddie Cassady and Sheriff Steve Draper, an MCPS release said.

“In this new normal, our goal is to reach as many students as we can and let them know we are still someone they can reach out to for any help or assistance,” Slaughter said in the release.