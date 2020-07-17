Martinsville City Public Schools announces change to all-remote learning for school reopening

Martinsville City Public Schools announced late Friday that it was changing its school reopening plan and will begin the year with all students attending virtual classes.
In a one-paragraph release, the district said it was shifting to Phase 1 for reopening on Aug. 10 because of a sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 in Martinsville, Henry County and the nation. Both the city and county have seen active and hospitalizations increase significantly since June 30, up by 50% in the county alone.
The district had announced last week a plan to start the school year with entirely remote learning – called Phase 1 -- and plans for a phased-in return to classrooms, but at a meeting on Monday the school board approved a plan for a hybrid schedule of in-class and distance learning (Phase 2).
The announcement Friday comes without further board sanction. It is unknown who this decision was reached.
“The safety and health of our students, staff, and families are a top priority of Martinsville City Public Schools,” the release said.
MCPS cited in the release a vague reference to “Goal 2: Safe and Supportive Schools of our 6-year comprehensive plan, which has as an objective to promote the physical wellness of students and staff.”
The release said officials would continue to work with the West Piedmont Health District “to monitor the health of our community and make decisions about moving into Phase 2 and eventually into Phase 3.”
The release said that to accommodate remote learning, laptops and materials will be available for students.
