Martinsville City Public Schools budget request: $1.1 million more to raise staff salaries

Biden’s 100 days

Talley said state officials are beginning to talk with school divisions about a plan proposed by President-elect Joe Biden that would return students to classrooms.

Martinsville schools have been all-virtual since the pandemic struck in March. Henry County Public Schools announced Monday that it would postpone its return to hybrid in-person schedules.

“The focus is on Biden wanting to send all students back to school in the next 100 days,” Talley said. “That’s in three months."

In speaking with state officials, Talley said the emphasis will be on equity.

“With the pandemic we don’t want students to suffer,” Talley said. “We want to make sure they have what they need , food, clothing, shelter and everyone has to have broadband.”

Talley said he “hated to do it” but may resort to “knocking on a few doors” to encourage families of students who have not responded to requests to sign up for free internet service. He did not offer numbers of how many students are still without broadband or what percentage might be failing under his 100% remote learning environment.