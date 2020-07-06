Martinsville City Public Schools officials lay out 3-phased plan for school resumption

All students and staff will be screened when they arrive, and classrooms and buildings will be sanitized each evening. Other frequently touched areas will be cleaned throughout the day, social distancing will be maintained, and personal protection equipment will be provided for everyone.

The release states that a touchless system is being installed for all faucets and flushers in all bathrooms. Touchless water bottle stations will be installed in all schools, and touchless hand sanitizer stations will be available.

None of these plans have been discussed in a public meeting of the Martinsville School Board, and its unclear if any member of the school board has reviewed these plans or had any ex officio input.

But Talley said administrators surveyed parents and teachers to get input from them and that the board would approve the plan before its formal submission to VDOE.

“I appreciate the thoughts of our stakeholders,” he said Monday. “Parents will have the option of choosing between remote instruction or in-person instruction. Our division will emphasize student, family and staff safety as we use flexibility to educate our students. We want our students to receive the best education possible during this pandemic. This is a great opportunity to utilize new learning methods.”