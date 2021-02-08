Martinsville City Public Schools sets April 15 as date for all students to return to classrooms

Talley said additional grades will be invited back when it is safe to do so, and no timeline to do that has been implemented.

"We've been given a date of April 15, which is what the governor requested, but parents can indicate their preference," Talley said. "We will hold to that solid.

"We will do all we can to follow the safety matters."

Talley said early surveys returned by parents indicated 70% favored keeping their children at home, and an ongoing survey show that number is now about 50%.

"The survey will be instrumental in determining how many students we will need to prepare for," Talley said. "We've been in a hot zone for months so a gradual coming back and adding layers [is what we will do] until we can get as many students back as we can."

Talley said 40% of school districts across the state still are not participating in sports, and the Virginia Department of Education has advised that no school system is to entertain reopening athletics until "some students are back in school."

"It's a hard and fast rule," Talley said. "Once our students come back, we will be able to entertain athletics."

Gifts of appreciation