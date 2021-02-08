Martinsville City Public Schools sets April 15 as date for all students to return to classrooms

The Martinsville City School system will embark on a staggered process of returning students to classrooms beginning March 8.
Superintendent Zeb Talley was given authority by the school board when the pandemic began to decide when students could resume in-classroom learning, and Talley elected to become what remains as one of only two school systems in the state that have remained 100% virtual since March of last year. The Halifax school system is the only other one.
"[President Joe] Biden asked for all schools to open during his first 100 days, and [Gov. Ralph] Northam followed," Talley said at Monday night's regular school board meeting. "It was not a mandate but a strong suggestion that all schools open, and the state superintendent asked that all school districts open to some type of open learning."
Talley said school staffers received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week and will receive their second doses in the first week of March.
"We proposed looking at March 8 as a possible time to bring back Clearview Elementary School - the CDC recommends bringing the youngest back first - kindergarten, then special needs students and pre-K students because the pandemic has impacted them most," Talley said. "We must have six feet of social distancing and three to six feet during transportation and in classroom masking."
Talley said additional grades will be invited back when it is safe to do so, and no timeline to do that has been implemented.
"We've been given a date of April 15, which is what the governor requested, but parents can indicate their preference," Talley said. "We will hold to that solid.
"We will do all we can to follow the safety matters."
Talley said early surveys returned by parents indicated 70% favored keeping their children at home, and an ongoing survey show that number is now about 50%.
"The survey will be instrumental in determining how many students we will need to prepare for," Talley said. "We've been in a hot zone for months so a gradual coming back and adding layers [is what we will do] until we can get as many students back as we can."
Talley said 40% of school districts across the state still are not participating in sports, and the Virginia Department of Education has advised that no school system is to entertain reopening athletics until "some students are back in school."
"It's a hard and fast rule," Talley said. "Once our students come back, we will be able to entertain athletics."
Gifts of appreciation
Monday was a night of appreciation and gift-giving at the board meeting, when each board member recognized a group.
Members of the St. Paul High Street Baptist Church Youth Group, pastored by the Rev. Matthew Brown, presented members of the board with gifts thanking them for their work.
The youth group in attendance was comprised of four students from Martinsville High School and one from Martinsville Middle School student.
School board member Tony Jones attended the meeting by phone and addressed the recognition of the month of February as Black History Month.
“African-Americans can celebrate and rejoice,” Jones said. “I’m grateful for what we enjoy today. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King: ‘Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty, we are free at last.’”
School board member Dominique Hylton recognized the district’s seven counselors in honor of National School Counseling Week.
He referred to last weekend’s shootings at El Norteno Restaurant and Valero Convenience store in which two people died and three were seriously injured and involved some former students.
“This is an awesome time to consider what their mental health was,” Hylton said. “There is definitely a need for additional counseling in our schools.”
Coordinator of Career Development & STEM Lizzy Fulcher recognized February as National Career and Technical Education Month.
“We’re in the process of making our programs better,” said Fulcher. “Students will have the opportunity to work with real-world employees.”
Fulcher also updated board members on a recent robotics tournament.
“At the beginning of the year, we were unsure of how it would work, but we co-hosted 19 teams across the state on Jan. 30,” Fulcher said. “It was a virtual competition, and out of 19 teams Martinsville had six teams and involved 55 students.”
Fulcher said that the Martinsville robotics team Absolute Zero will advance to state competition.
School board member Yvonne Givens recognized band members for their efforts in trying out for All-District Honor Band.
“Everything was virtual this year - you had to do a video and send it in,” said Givens. “Three tried out, and all three made it. They just had to get outside of their box and participate.”
Talley recognized the Harvest Youth Board for keeping the Thanksgiving meal event alive, despite the pandemic.
“I would like to thank India Brown for working with us for months on Thanksgiving day dinner,” Talley said. “Because of COVID we couldn’t have the event in person.”
The Harvest Youth Board regrouped and held a distribution in Bassett to thousands of people, so they could prepare their own meals.
Alysa Stokes updated the board on the status of this year’s efforts to pair college-bound seniors with available schools.
“This year everything will be virtual - we’ve run into some issues, but we’re working through them,” Stokes said. “We’ve done it every way we can possibly do it and I’ve had more students apply this year than in years past.”
Talley also recognized Clerk of the Board and Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Janie Fulcher, Director of Human Resources, Communications and Community Outreach Sarah Byrd and all board members in conjunction with February being designated by the Virgina School Board Association as School Board Appreciation Month.
Mayor Kathy Lawson and Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles read and then presented the board with a proclamation from Martinsville City Council for their efforts.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Waived the Community Service requirement for graduating seniors at Martinsville High School because of the limitations imposed by the pandemic.
- Approved the updated list of governance norms and protocols as recommended by the Virginia School Boards Association.
- Named Orion Capital, Eastman Corporation and Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club to the 2021 Virginia School Boards Association Business Honor Roll.
- Accepted the resignation of Diana Pace.