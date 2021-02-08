Martinsville City Public Schools will begin sending students back to classrooms on March 8

The Martinsville City School system will embark on a staggered process of returning students to class rooms beginning March 8.
Superintendent Zeb Talley was given authority by the school board when the pandemic began to decide when students could resume in-classroom learning, and Talley elected to become what remains as one of only two school systems in the state that has remained 100% virtual since March of last year. The Halifax school system is the only other one.
"[President] Biden asked for all schools to open during his first 100 days, and [Gov. Ralph] Northam followed," Talley said at Monday night's regular school board meeting. "It was not a mandate but a strong suggestion that all schools open, and the state superintendent asked that all school districts open to some type of open learning."
Talley said school staffers received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week and will receive their second doses in the first week of March.
"We proposed looking at March 8 as a possible time to bring back Clearview Elementary School - the CDC recommends bringing the youngest back first - kindergarten, then special needs students and pre-K students because the pandemic has impacted them most," Talley said. "We must have six feet of social distancing and three to six feet during transportation and in classroom masking."
Talley said additional grades will be invited back when it is safe to do so, and no timeline to do that has been implemented.
"We've been given a date of April 15, which is what the governor requested, but parents can indicate their preference," Talley said. "We will hold to that solid.
"We will do all we can to follow the safety matters."
Talley said early surveys returned by parents indicated 70% favored keeping their children at home, and an on-going survey show that number is now about 50%.
"The survey will be instrumental in determining how many students we will need to prepare for," Talley said. "We've been in a hot zone for months so a gradual coming back and adding layers [is what we will do] until we can get as many students back as we can."
Talley said 40% of school districts across the state still are not participating in sports, and the Virginia Department of Education has advised that no school system is to entertain re-opening athletics until "some students are back in school."
"It's a hard and fast rule," Talley said. "Once our students come back, we will be able to entertain athletics."
