Martinsville City School Board approves $22.98 million budget includes raises for teachers, new positions

The Martinsville City School Board has approved a $22.98 million budget for the upcoming year, but state legislators and Martinsville City Council still could change those figures as they complete their respective budgeting processes.
MCPS' budget for fiscal year 2022, which goes into effect July 1, is $1,114,331 more than the current year’s total, partly because of the district’s request for an additional $537,014 in funding from the city of Martinsville, which would bring the local funding share to $6,582,029.
The rest of the increase comes from better-than-expected state revenue, projected student enrollment growth and added federal technology funds.
State revenue numbers, which make up 56% of the projected budget, were based on Gov. Ralph Northam’s funding proposal announced in mid-December, local officials said. The state budget still must be approved by the Virginia General Assembly, currently in session.
School officials plan to spend $381,338 of the estimated $1.1 million in added revenue on new staff positions — three teachers, two elementary school guidance counselors, and a school nurse, according to the Jan. 25 budget presentation.
If the governor's proposal to fund a 2% bonus for certain school employees makes it into the final state budget, that will take up another large piece of Martinsville’s increase — nearly $300,000 in combined state and local funds.
A first reading of the school district’s FY 2022 budget was presented Jan. 11 at the school board’s regular monthly meeting. The board had a special called meeting and public hearing two weeks later, Jan. 25, to give community members a chance to weigh in, although no one spoke during the public comment period.
Because of coronavirus precautions, only two board members — Chair Donna Dillard and Dominique Hylton — schools Superintendent Zeb Talley and a handful of district staff physically attended that meeting last week. The remaining board members — Anthony Jones, Yvonne Givens and Emily Parker — participated and voted to approve the budget by conference call.
During his presentation, Talley called the funding plan “a needs-based budget that will help us continue to succeed.”
Talley listed some of the district’s recent accolades, including that all four K-12 city schools were accredited for the 2020-21 school year and three schools were recognized with the Virginia Board of Education’s Comprehensive Improvement Award. He called MCPS teachers and staff “key to this success.”
“It is imperative that we recruit and retain highly effective staff to support our students academically and mentally,” he told the board. “That is why we are requesting funding for a 2% raise for our staff as well as a step increase.”
Whether that 2% takes the form of a true raise or a one-time “bonus payment” now rests in the hands of the General Assembly. The governor’s budget proposal calls for a 2% “bonus” for certain school staff whose positions are funded by Virginia’s Standards of Quality. Northam has said if state revenues allow for it, he may push for the one-time payment to become a permanent 2% pay increase.
However, a limited number of school employees are eligible under the state guidelines, so local funds would have to make up the difference to offer the payment to everyone. Martinsville’s budget includes a combined $298,898 in state and local funds to cover the 2% payments (and associated benefits) for all.
Standards' process
So, why doesn’t the governor’s proposed bonus apply to the entire district? It’s because of Virginia’s Standards of Quality funding formula, which dictates the minimum staffing requirements for public schools.
At least every other year, the Virginia Board of Education reviews the standards and sets the staffing ratios for teachers, principals and a wide range of other positions, including guidance counselors, English as a second language teachers, reading specialists, librarians, social workers, school nurses, custodians, and administrative staff.
Any SOQ revisions must then go before the General Assembly for approval and funding. But in 2020 — and for several years running before that — state legislators did not provide enough state money to fully pay for the education board’s latest standards.
Where the state funding falls short of staffing requirements, school officials call these positions and programs “unfunded mandates.”
Furthermore, Virginia public education advocates have been pushing since 2009 for revisions to the school funding formula, saying the SOQ are a bare minimum and do not pay for enough staff to meet realistically the students' needs. As a result, the vast majority of Virginia’s school districts — including Martinsville and Henry County — use local funds to employ more staff than the state requires.
The most recent SOQ revisions, approved in fall 2019, sought to increase the required number of school counselors, especially at the elementary level. Thus, two of the new positions in the MCPS budget are elementary school counselors, at an estimated cost of $66,376 each for salary and benefits.
MCPS used the same $66,376 per position estimate to budget for two additional special education teachers, also required by the SOQ, and an English teacher at Martinsville Middle School, according to board documents. There is also a new nurse position budgeted at $49,458.
“There is a push — not just locally, but statewide — to have a nurse at every site. Currently, we have five schools and four nurses,” MCPS Executive Director for Administrative Services Travis Clemons said.
Other factors
Other staffing-related items in the FY 2022 budget include $64,304 for teachers who are eligible for step increases, which are automatic raises built into the teacher pay scale based on years of service. Another $75,053 is allotted for routine salary and benefits adjustments, such as when teachers achieve National Board Certification or complete a master’s degree and become eligible for a stipend.
MCPS officials revised their budget projections somewhat in the two weeks between school board meetings. In the first reading Jan. 11, they anticipated a $307,374 drop in sales-tax revenue and $54,366 decrease in state grant funds that would negate most of the projected increase in basic state funding.
In the presentation on Jan. 25, the state budget forecast looks better for the school district. The final MCPS budget estimates an increase of nearly half a million dollars in state basic aid, bringing the total from $12,384,328 in the current year to $12,861,575 in FY 2022.
Meanwhile, estimated losses from sales tax and grant funds have shrunk. The latest MCPS figures put state sales tax revenue at $2,461,094, only $71,662 less than the current budget, and state grants stand at $474,004 — a drop of $27,170.
Enrollment changes
Part of the additional state funding stems from rising student enrollment projections. Unlike the vast majority of Virginia’s public school districts that saw declining enrollment during the pandemic, Martinsville school officials are forecasting growth for next year.
“We are one of the few school divisions that increased,” Clemons said.
Much of Virginia’s basic aid to public school divisions depends on the March 31 Average Daily Membership count of students — which is not the same as enrollment, Clemons emphasized. Rather, ADM is an average over time.
The Virginia Department of Education website states that ADM is determined “by dividing the total aggregate daily membership by the number of days school was in session from the first day of the current school year through the last school day in March of the current school year.”
Clemons said the current year’s budget was based on an original ADM projection of 1,720, but during the 2020-21 school year, “we have more students than we budgeted for.” He estimated the true figure is closer to 1,770 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
For FY 2022, the district is projecting 1,750 k-12 students, plus 75 preschoolers and 80 adult learners, for a total of 1,905.
Tech support $$$
Elsewhere in the MCPS budget, the district’s “recovered costs” are slated to increase by nearly $200,000, from $355,730 to $554,632 next year. These additional funds are from the federal e-rate program, which reimburses schools for certain technology and telecommunications purchases.
“Last year we got a significant decrease” in e-rate funding, Clemons said. “A lot of that decrease is coming back as an increase this year.”
E-rate funds reimburse school districts 85% to 90% for eligible expenses, depending on the type of purchase. That means when the total funding goes up, so does the amount the school district pays as part of its 10% to 15% share. Therefore, MCPS officials have budgeted an additional $35,100 for e-rate purchases.
The amount of federal funds ($47,113) remains the same as the current budget year.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at 276-638-8801.