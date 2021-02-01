Martinsville City School Board approves $22.98 million budget includes raises for teachers, new positions

Whether that 2% takes the form of a true raise or a one-time “bonus payment” now rests in the hands of the General Assembly. The governor’s budget proposal calls for a 2% “bonus” for certain school staff whose positions are funded by Virginia’s Standards of Quality. Northam has said if state revenues allow for it, he may push for the one-time payment to become a permanent 2% pay increase.

However, a limited number of school employees are eligible under the state guidelines, so local funds would have to make up the difference to offer the payment to everyone. Martinsville’s budget includes a combined $298,898 in state and local funds to cover the 2% payments (and associated benefits) for all.

Standards' process

So, why doesn’t the governor’s proposed bonus apply to the entire district? It’s because of Virginia’s Standards of Quality funding formula, which dictates the minimum staffing requirements for public schools.

At least every other year, the Virginia Board of Education reviews the standards and sets the staffing ratios for teachers, principals and a wide range of other positions, including guidance counselors, English as a second language teachers, reading specialists, librarians, social workers, school nurses, custodians, and administrative staff.