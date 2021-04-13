Martinsville City School Board begins private talks about reversion, which could merge school districts

The overall budget would be immediately reduced by more than $2 million by laying off 33 Martinsville school teachers and five central office administrators.

These decisions would be a matter of the Henry County School Board and its administration, but the study notes that “teachers who were employed by Martinsville City were more likely to not be properly licensed, provisionally licensed, or inexperienced than teachers employed by Henry County School Division,” and “both Henry County and Martinsville City School Divisions are among several school divisions that pay their personnel the least in the Commonwealth."

The study also suggests a new payroll scale be developed for teachers using a combination of the current scales from Henry County and Martinsville.

As for the administration of a consolidated system, the consultant offers an example with the disclaimer that its “hypothetical staffing plan should be considered solely as an example and should not be considered as a recommendation of the consultant.”

That example provides for one superintendent, three assistant superintendents, eight directors and 10 coordinators.

There has been some discussion among city and council officials that reversion might be delayed or even averted if the two governments could come to terms on school consolidation.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

