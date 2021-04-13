Martinsville City School Board begins private talks about reversion, which could merge school districts

For the first time since December 2019, when Martinsville City Council unanimously voted to seek a change in the status of Martinsville from a city to a town, the word “reversion” was uttered during a Martinsville City Public Schools Board meeting.
With the regular agenda complete Monday night, school board member Emily Parker read the obligatory certification of closed session announcement that permits the board members to discuss specific school business in private.
But Parker’s reading departed from the words provided in the agenda item details. Instead, she included the discussion of reversion and justified the conversation to be done behind closed doors because of “potential litigation.”
That was when City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday approached the board and requested the language be tweaked slightly in order to conform with the legal requirements.
The board agreed to the change and voted to adjourn the regular meeting in council chambers and then meet with Monday down the hall for a discussion that was kept from the public.
What we do know about how reversion plan relates to MCPS comes from a study commissioned by the city, conducted by S. John Davis and Associates and presented to City Council in December 2019.
That study considers the feasibility of a consolidated school division that would be the responsibility of Henry County.
The overall budget would be immediately reduced by more than $2 million by laying off 33 Martinsville school teachers and five central office administrators.
These decisions would be a matter of the Henry County School Board and its administration, but the study notes that “teachers who were employed by Martinsville City were more likely to not be properly licensed, provisionally licensed, or inexperienced than teachers employed by Henry County School Division,” and “both Henry County and Martinsville City School Divisions are among several school divisions that pay their personnel the least in the Commonwealth."
The study also suggests a new payroll scale be developed for teachers using a combination of the current scales from Henry County and Martinsville.
As for the administration of a consolidated system, the consultant offers an example with the disclaimer that its “hypothetical staffing plan should be considered solely as an example and should not be considered as a recommendation of the consultant.”
That example provides for one superintendent, three assistant superintendents, eight directors and 10 coordinators.
There has been some discussion among city and council officials that reversion might be delayed or even averted if the two governments could come to terms on school consolidation.
