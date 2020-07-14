Martinsville City Schools alters plan to offer some in-school learning for all students starting Aug. 10

Learning and technology

Talley stressed that face-to-face learning would be optional for every student.

“Parents have a choice from totally home instruction to face-to face,” Talley said. “Parents have the responsibility of determining what kind of learning … even as a parent if you are educating your child remotely, they will need to be registered at the school.

“The parent is responsible under law for having that child registered at a school.”

Steven Tatum, the director of technology, said when the pandemic closed schools back in March officials were surprised to learn that 40% of Martinsville students did not have access to the internet.

“We’re still collecting data on the specific needs within the city,” Tatum said. “Within the next two weeks we will be calling every student that is a resident in the city and polling them about what the internet needs are in the home, then we can apply for grants to provide internet access in the home.

“COVID-19 money can be used and Harvest [Foundation] may assist … there are a least four providers in the area - I’m not going to name those entities right now, but we have the infrastructure within our city to take care of this.