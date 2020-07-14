Martinsville City Schools alters plan to offer some in-school learning for all students starting Aug. 10

The Martinsville school board voted unanimously Monday night to approve a modified plan to reopen city schools on Aug. 10 under the operative term “fluid."
Superintendent Zebedee Talley presented his 135-page document of how schools will operate under all three possible phases outlined by the Virginia Department of Education. A summary of the plan was posted on the school district's website on Tuesday.
“We had 10 committees with 30 of our personnel and input from parents,” Talley said. “It’s a big thick book on the website with specifications and limitations.”
Those details had Chair Donna Dillard shaking her head with the myriad of conditions that will be in effect for every student, staff member and teacher when the doors reopen.
The plan Talley delivered is modified from the one released by his office last week -- adjusted after the VDOE offered new guidance -- that called for all students to start the year learning remotely and phase into some in-school learning.
Talley called Phase Three a “huge change," and it emphasizes in-classroom teaching for preschool students through fifth grade.
“We created a school schedule, and that changed just last week,” Talley said. “We’re in Phase Three, but we put out all three phases just in case. “If they [state officials] say we have to go back to Phase One, we have to be ready for it.
“It’s a fluid situation - it’s a pandemic. We’ve made adjustments, and we’re asking you [board members] to move the first day from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10. We need this time for preparation.”
Under this plan, preschool students at Clearview Early Learning Center will begin with face-to-face instruction four days a week, on Monday through Thursday, from 7:45 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Those plans could change if enrollment numbers increase.
“If we are full-capacity, we will have to go back to a hybrid plan, but we have a ways to go,” Director of Pupil Personnel Felicia Preston said. “We can safely do 80 students Monday through Thursday."
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be divided into two groups, with one group attending school for face-to-face instruction on Monday and Tuesday and the other on Wednesday and Thursday, from 7:50 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Fridays will be set aside for collaborative planning by teachers.
Middle and high school students will be divided into two groups, with one group attending school for face-to-face learning on Thursday and the other group on Friday. The school day at Martinsville Middle School will be from 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. and at Martinsville High School from 8:25 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Remote learning will be provided to all students on the days they do not physically go to school and offered full-time to any student whose parents request it.
Health and safety
There will be other significant impacts on the way schools operate to ensure social distancing with personal protective gear, health screenings, setups of classrooms and changing classes, multiple bus routes and the installation of touch-free devices:
- All students 10 years and older will be provided with a mask as well as all teachers, bus drivers and staff. “A child under the age of 10 is not required to wear a mask under the guidelines,” Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons said. “We will not be providing masks to those students.”
- “Everyone will be screened upon arrival, and classrooms will be setup to maintain 6-foot distancing,” Clemons said. “Students will remain with the same groups… and… will be assigned technology and other materials to be used only by that student for the school year.
- “The students will stay in the same classroom,” Talley said. “The teachers will move from classroom to classroom at the change of classes and students will remain where they are.”
- Bus drivers will rework their routes in order to make double-runs to accommodate the required 6-feet-apart rule. Siblings will be scheduled so they can sit together on the bus.
- Clemons said they have begun the process of replacing all bathroom fixtures with touchless faucets and flushers and hands-free soap and towel dispensers. Touchless hand sanitizer stations are being installed, water fountains have been turned off and are being replaced with touchless water bottle stations, and personal protection equipment will be distributed to students and staff.
- “Classrooms and buildings will be deep cleaned each evening,” Clemons said. Talley said a professional cleaning firm is being contracted to provide the appropriate cleaning and explained that learning in the classroom will be approached differently.
Learning and technology
Talley stressed that face-to-face learning would be optional for every student.
“Parents have a choice from totally home instruction to face-to face,” Talley said. “Parents have the responsibility of determining what kind of learning … even as a parent if you are educating your child remotely, they will need to be registered at the school.
“The parent is responsible under law for having that child registered at a school.”
Steven Tatum, the director of technology, said when the pandemic closed schools back in March officials were surprised to learn that 40% of Martinsville students did not have access to the internet.
“We’re still collecting data on the specific needs within the city,” Tatum said. “Within the next two weeks we will be calling every student that is a resident in the city and polling them about what the internet needs are in the home, then we can apply for grants to provide internet access in the home.
“COVID-19 money can be used and Harvest [Foundation] may assist … there are a least four providers in the area - I’m not going to name those entities right now, but we have the infrastructure within our city to take care of this.
“We have devices in place, but have some back-orders.”
Tatum said the quickest solution is to provide a student without access to the internet a MyFi hot spot with a subscription to a data plan. The device would go with the student and a laptop and provide internet access wherever there is cellphone coverage.
Feeding students
Parents may register on the school district’s website for meal delivery when their child is not physically at the school or is learning remotely full-time, and all students will receive free breakfast and lunch.
“Meal deliveries will be on Monday and Wednesday and include multiple meals,” Director of School Nutrition Services Sheilah Williams said. “Meals can also be picked up at Martinsville High School on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
“Students will receive multiple meals at that time.”
Unfinished learning
Schedules for students are being developed, and if a student does not receive one, Talley suggested the student or parent call the school where the child will attend.
Students in the same home will attend on the same day and will sit together on the bus.
“Teachers are reworking packing to include unfinished learning,” Talley said. “They will determine what needs to be retaught.”
Talley said he hoped there would not be a great amount of material that would need to be retaught, but he expected there to be some.
Said Talley: “Teachers will provide small group instruction and one-on-one during remote learning and face-to-face.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
