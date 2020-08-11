Martinsville City Schools: "We accept the challenge"

Martinsville School Superintendent Zebedee Talley declared the slogan for city schools this year to be “we accept the challenge,” as he described the first day of school on Monday a success with lots of glitches.
“We’re determined that we’re going to make this a successful year,” Talley said at a regular school board meeting Monday night. “The young people are going to learn and we’re going to be safe.”
Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Angilee Downing gave a report on opening day to the board.
“Today went as I expected,” said Downing. “There were glitches and we had plenty of calls to the help center.
“Some things worked really well — I think overall it went well.”
The school board has given Talley authority to determine the mode of learning students will take and change it as often as he chooses. He first presented a hybrid plan of virtual and in-person learning, but by Monday he had decided all students would learn remotely.
“It’s fluid and a new situation for us,” Talley said. “We’ll have some learning curves, but we’ll make sure that all the students’ needs are taken care of.”
Downing told board members the remote style of learning being implemented is an online and offline combination with some learning done by computer without internet access and some involving interaction through online conference platforms like Zoom.
“I’ve asked the staff this week to really focus on building relationships,” said Downing. “We want relationships … students working together.
“When students are online they are interacting with each other.”
Downing said she spoke with many parents to determine what was working and as a result, decided to focus on building relationships by having students work together online during the learning process.
“It’s frustrating for all of us, but we will work through this together,” said Downing.
While there is no statewide data that shows the number of educators to opt out of teaching because of the risks associated with COVID-19, it has been reported that Roanoke and Lynchburg counties have lost 22 teachers and staff combined. Talley said he was pleased this was not a concern for Martinsville.
“I don’t know who’s more excited — our teachers or our students,” Talley said. “We didn’t lose any [teachers] while others are having a hard time.
“They came back, they are enthused, they are ready and working.”
New site for parents needing childcare
Harvest Foundation Impact Officer Cheryl Agee announced the nonprofit group’s launch of a new website childcaremhc.org, designed to help parents with children between the ages of four and 12 find childcare.
Agee said there were 250 slots available as of Friday, but by Monday that number had been reduced by half.
“They are going quickly,” Agee said. “We will also have waiting lists for parents to sign up.”
In other matters, the board:
» Presented former School Board Member Tonya Jones with a plaque in recognition for her service on the board. Jones recently stepped down at the end of her term due to career demands.
» Heard from Albert Harris Elementary School Assistant Principal Kelly Wilson about a summer conference attended by 55 people, many of them teachers, where they were introduced to “a lot of different digital tools.”
» Approved a resolution allowing for the reimbursement of $184,800 in state grants after hearing an explanation from Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons.
» Approved the appointment of School Board Member Emily Parker as a delegate to the Virginia School Board Association’s annual convention. Chair Donna Dillard was approved as an alternate.
» Approved the personnel report acknowledging the retirement of Lynn Garrett. The resignations of Alicia Hamilton, Heidi Perdue, Chanda Prillaman, Hailey Richardson, Jincy Schoolfield, Brittany Scott, Taylor Snodgrass, Blake Stoner and Kerri Terrell. The appointments of Charlie Holland as Varsity Girls Softball Head Coach, Ama Waller as Assistant Principal of Martinsville Middle School and teachers Michelle Hairfield, Phoebe Hart, Kevan Keane, Sydney Martin, Katelin Motley, Kimberly Ramirez-Albino, Kyana Smith, Dustin Sullivan and Rita Ybarra.
Reminded of the following dates: Aug. 27 — board retreat at the central office from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sept. 7 — Labor Day Holiday (schools and offices are closed) and Sept. 14 — next regular school board meeting.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
