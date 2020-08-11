You are the owner of this article.
Martinsville City Schools: "We accept the challenge"
Martinsville City Schools: "We accept the challenge"

Martinsville School Superintendent Zebedee Talley declared the slogan for city schools this year to be “we accept the challenge,” as he described the first day of school on Monday a success with lots of glitches.

“We’re determined that we’re going to make this a successful year,” Talley said at a regular school board meeting Monday night. “The young people are going to learn and we’re going to be safe.”

Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Angilee Downing gave a report on opening day to the board.

“Today went as I expected,” said Downing. “There were glitches and we had plenty of calls to the help center.

“Some things worked really well — I think overall it went well.”

The school board has given Talley authority to determine the mode of learning students will take and change it as often as he chooses. He first presented a hybrid plan of virtual and in-person learning, but by Monday he had decided all students would learn remotely.

“It’s fluid and a new situation for us,” Talley said. “We’ll have some learning curves, but we’ll make sure that all the students’ needs are taken care of.”

Downing told board members the remote style of learning being implemented is an online and offline combination with some learning done by computer without internet access and some involving interaction through online conference platforms like Zoom.

“I’ve asked the staff this week to really focus on building relationships,” said Downing. “We want relationships … students working together.

“When students are online they are interacting with each other.”

Downing said she spoke with many parents to determine what was working and as a result, decided to focus on building relationships by having students work together online during the learning process.

“It’s frustrating for all of us, but we will work through this together,” said Downing.

While there is no statewide data that shows the number of educators to opt out of teaching because of the risks associated with COVID-19, it has been reported that Roanoke and Lynchburg counties have lost 22 teachers and staff combined. Talley said he was pleased this was not a concern for Martinsville.

“I don’t know who’s more excited — our teachers or our students,” Talley said. “We didn’t lose any [teachers] while others are having a hard time.

“They came back, they are enthused, they are ready and working.”

New site for parents needing childcare

Harvest Foundation Impact Officer Cheryl Agee announced the nonprofit group’s launch of a new website childcaremhc.org, designed to help parents with children between the ages of four and 12 find childcare.

Agee said there were 250 slots available as of Friday, but by Monday that number had been reduced by half.

“They are going quickly,” Agee said. “We will also have waiting lists for parents to sign up.”

In other matters, the board:

» Presented former School Board Member Tonya Jones with a plaque in recognition for her service on the board. Jones recently stepped down at the end of her term due to career demands.

» Heard from Albert Harris Elementary School Assistant Principal Kelly Wilson about a summer conference attended by 55 people, many of them teachers, where they were introduced to “a lot of different digital tools.”

» Approved a resolution allowing for the reimbursement of $184,800 in state grants after hearing an explanation from Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons.

» Approved the appointment of School Board Member Emily Parker as a delegate to the Virginia School Board Association’s annual convention. Chair Donna Dillard was approved as an alternate.

» Approved the personnel report acknowledging the retirement of Lynn Garrett. The resignations of Alicia Hamilton, Heidi Perdue, Chanda Prillaman, Hailey Richardson, Jincy Schoolfield, Brittany Scott, Taylor Snodgrass, Blake Stoner and Kerri Terrell. The appointments of Charlie Holland as Varsity Girls Softball Head Coach, Ama Waller as Assistant Principal of Martinsville Middle School and teachers Michelle Hairfield, Phoebe Hart, Kevan Keane, Sydney Martin, Katelin Motley, Kimberly Ramirez-Albino, Kyana Smith, Dustin Sullivan and Rita Ybarra.

Reminded of the following dates: Aug. 27 — board retreat at the central office from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sept. 7 — Labor Day Holiday (schools and offices are closed) and Sept. 14 — next regular school board meeting.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

+3
Back-to-school shopping: Advice about technology is a commodity
Education

Back-to-school shopping: Advice about technology is a commodity

The climate for back-to-school shopping has changed this year with the virtual learning that emerged when the coronavirus pandemic began last spring becoming the backbone for lessons that will resume next week.

Henry County and Martinsville schools open Monday with all virtual learning as Phase 1 of their reopening plans, and Patrick County Schools are scheduled to resume Tuesday with a hybrid AABB day plan that puts students in the classroom two days a week. That could be adjusted in a review after Labor Day.

Despite the uncertainly many parents face with plans that have changed shortly after they’re announced, parents are still shopping for educational items they deem essential.

Besides, whether students home school, choose a remote learning option or join a classroom setting, they still will need supplies.

Larger retailers such as Walmart, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Roses sell plenty of notebooks, pencils, scissors and others traditional school supplies -- and masks, of course -- but many parents seek a personalized experience when shopping for a new piece of technology.

But even that landscape has changed because big-box retailer Office Max is closing its store at 240 Commonwealth Boulevard. An employee at the store who would not provide his name said the store is having a merchandise liquidation and expects to be closed by the end of the month.

The employee noted that the store wasn’t closing because of the pandemic but rather a corporate realignment.

But he said the store wasn’t receiving new back-to-school items as in prior years but had some educational supplies left on the sales floor.

But it’s a different story at Martinsville Electronics, located at 1104 Chatham Heights Road in Martinsville, where parents are going for help with their electronics, whether they purchase or not.

In Henry County, all students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will be issued a device to support learning at school and virtually. Martinsville City Public Schools will supply technology to all remote learners.

Patrick County Public Schools students will be equipped with an iPad through third grade or Chromebook for grades four and up.

“Some of the things that most of the parents and the educational system are purchasing from us are the iPads, the cameras for the Zoom, tablets and stuff like that,” said Walter Hairston, information technology technician at the store.

Hairston said because students aren’t forced to supply their own devices, many parents have opted to use the technology the school provides, rather than purchase a personal device that they may keep once the school year ends.

“I think they’re basically going with what the school recommends, as far as what the teachers are going to be required to teach the kids on, so they all have a familiarity of what the technology is,” he said.

But some are choosing to purchase an additional device that their children could use for things outside of schoolwork.

“They still advise us in advance of what they want,” Hairston said. “Then because we deal with some Mac products, Apple products, we have to make sure that we’re getting what they want as far as the components and specs.”

He said rather than waiting until a week or two before school to get started, many parents stocked up on the technology gear sooner than normal.

“Actually, they’ve started a little earlier. We started as soon as the pandemic hit. Probably around June or July, we started seeing parents, and really the school system as a whole, started coming to us,” Hairston said. “They were trying to get cameras, things like that.

“Parents were wanting more information about what Zoom was. We were giving out a lot of information on that. We were trying to get stock in, as far as what they were required to use for the schools.”

He said his employees explain to parents how Zoom works or how the technology works, which helps get them into the store to shop. And the store becomes an educational outlet.

“We offer some tutoring if they are not understanding how the software works or how the cameras for Zoom work,” Hairston said. “We try to be a hands-on type of business. We’re part of the community, so we have an invested interest in the community.

“Everybody’s just like family, so we try to make sure we help out.”

