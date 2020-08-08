You have permission to edit this article.
Martinsville, Henry County cancel all extracurriculars for the fall
BACK TO SCHOOL 2020

Martinsville, Henry County cancel all extracurriculars for the fall

No band just yet

Martinsville High School Marching Band will be learning music, just not performing, as was the case here at the Martinsville Speedway.

 PHOTO BY MIKE PARIS

With no in-person learning at Martinsville or Henry County schools for the time being, local districts also have canceled extracurricular activities for the fall.

The Virginia High School League, the governing body for all public school athletics in the state, previously moved all fall sports to be played in the spring semester as part of a model that would see all three sports seasons play shortened seasons beginning with winter sports in December.

In addition to sports, Henry County and Martinsville Schools have both also canceled all additional extracurricular activities for the fall.

“At this time, Henry County Public Schools is not offering extracurricular activities,” HCPS Director of Communications Monica Hatchett said in an email. “As virtual learning progresses to the hybrid model for student instruction, extracurriculars will be reexamined.”

Such activities include band, cheerleading and clubs/organizations.

“As we begin school virtually, we will focus on providing quality instruction for all of our student and classes,” MCPS spokesperson Parker Gunn said in an emailed statement. “Our goal is to partner with our families to transition our students, families, and teachers to virtual instruction. We will continue to partner with our local health department to monitor transmission rates in our community and will expand our programming for students to include extracurricular activities.”

The Martinsville High School marching band will have students “learning music just as they would in a normal year” band director Brian Joyce said in an email to the Bulletin. Joyce said the instruction will be done virtually through online class instruction and online private lessons.

“Once students are allowed back on campus, we will provide time for the students to come together after school to rehearse as a marching band,” Joyce said. “We have already looked at ways to practice and to keep the students safe. Hopefully we will be able to still have the marching band season alongside the football season as recommended by the VHSL. Keeping the kids safe is our first priority. Currently we are waiting for the approval of the school district to be able to resume any after school practices.”

Carlisle School also will forego fall sports this year, Athletic Director Melinda Brightwell said in a letter to parents this week. Brightwell told the Bulletin by email that the school plans to still host workouts and workshops “to keep our athletes engaged and working on skill sets for next fall.”

“We can all agree on the importance of getting our student athletes back to an adequate level of participation in and out of the classroom. However, our main concern is the health and well-being of our students and coaches,” Brightwell’s letter read.

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, the governing body for private school athletics in the state, previously announced it would not sponsor state tournaments or championships this fall season.

Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.

