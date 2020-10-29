Martinsville-Henry County school officials narrow the topic to broadband access and coronavirus relief funding with Sen. Mark Warner

In addition to more federal aid, Warner said Congress needs to grant more flexibility for recipients to spend the money they’ve already received from the first two CARES Act allocations. That includes removing the requirement that all funds be spent by the end of December.

Greg Hodges, PHCC’s vice president of academic and student success services, said there has been “a lack of clarity and consistency” from state and federal officials about how relief funds can be used. He added it will be difficult to distribute all the money by Dec. 14 — the college faces an earlier deadline because of when its offices close for winter break.

Asked if there were any silver linings to the pandemic, Hodges said, “We’re seeing some real ways to innovate and engage students. ... We transitioned an entire college online in a week and a half.”

But gaps remain in online learning, especially on the Patrick County side of PHCC’s service region, where internet service is slow or not available in many places.

“We’ve got to solve the broadband issue, or we are only exacerbating pre-existing equity gaps,” Hodges said.

Henry County Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer said, “Broadband is the most essential thing that we need.”