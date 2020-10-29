Martinsville-Henry County school officials narrow the topic to broadband access and coronavirus relief funding with Sen. Mark Warner

In an education roundtable with Sen. Mark Warner on Thursday morning, officials from public schools and colleges in Martinsville-Henry County said they all face a common challenge during the pandemic: broadband access.
The topic came up repeatedly during a socially distanced discussion Warner hosted at New College Institute with leaders from Martinsville and Henry County Public Schools, Patrick Henry Community College and NCI.
All four institutions continue to offer at least some of their classes virtually; Martinsville City Public Schools remains 100% virtual because of high COVID-19 rates in the community. However, many local students still do not have access to the high-speed internet they need for virtual learning at home, officials told Warner.
COVID-19 has forced many workers, schools and even health care services to shift online, showing that “high-speed broadband connectivity to the house is an economic necessity,” Warner said. “Students shouldn’t have to go sit in a school parking lot to get internet.”
After asking the group about their challenges and needs in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, he said, “These educators have been very creative in how they navigate the virus. But they need more aid. This is a place where the federal government really needs to step up.”
When the Senate returns to Washington the week of Nov. 9, Warner said he will push for the next federal coronavirus relief package to include broadband funding and more money for schools.
In addition to more federal aid, Warner said Congress needs to grant more flexibility for recipients to spend the money they’ve already received from the first two CARES Act allocations. That includes removing the requirement that all funds be spent by the end of December.
Greg Hodges, PHCC’s vice president of academic and student success services, said there has been “a lack of clarity and consistency” from state and federal officials about how relief funds can be used. He added it will be difficult to distribute all the money by Dec. 14 — the college faces an earlier deadline because of when its offices close for winter break.
Asked if there were any silver linings to the pandemic, Hodges said, “We’re seeing some real ways to innovate and engage students. ... We transitioned an entire college online in a week and a half.”
But gaps remain in online learning, especially on the Patrick County side of PHCC’s service region, where internet service is slow or not available in many places.
“We’ve got to solve the broadband issue, or we are only exacerbating pre-existing equity gaps,” Hodges said.
Henry County Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer said, “Broadband is the most essential thing that we need.”
She explained that the district has used some of its CARES Act funding to buy mobile internet hotspots, called Kajeets, which are lent out to students who don’t have internet at home. But the devices don’t work in areas with a weak cell signal.
In rural areas of Henry and Patrick counties, the main problem is a lack of broadband infrastructure. In Martinsville, on the other hand, most of the city is wired for high-speed internet, but not all families can afford it.
Martinsville School Board Chair Donna Dillard said when the virtual school year started on Aug. 10, about 40% of city students did not have internet access at home. But by working with the city on grant funding, that number is down to 18%. Martinsville officials announced this week that it had received more funding to to build out the network for 100% coverage.
Martinsville Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley called the shift to virtual learning “an opportunity for us to try some new things and see what the wave of the future might look like.”
Both Strayer and Talley said the pandemic has worsened existing nationwide shortages of teachers and bus drivers.
“The reason we’ve had to shut down schools intermittently is not because of people who have the virus, it’s because of lack of personnel” to supervise students, Strayer said. This can happen when staff members are in quarantine because of potential COVID-19 exposure, or if they have a medical condition that allows them to telework.
Strayer did not offer an exact number, but said, “We have a lot of people requesting to telework.”
Talley said that whenever the city schools transition from fully remote to hybrid instruction, they will need more school buses and drivers because CDC distancing guidelines limit the number of students allowed on each bus.
“One of things that should be a bigger part of the next package should be transportation,” Talley said. In addition to concerns about social distancing, “the problem is having enough people. The majority of bus drivers are in that critical age” where they are more susceptible to COVID-19, he said.
With the pandemic, NCI Interim Executive Director Karen Jackson said, “Remote work is a reality now. Everything hinges on broadband.”
However, some policy changes and economic development work are needed to bring more of that remote work to places like Southside Virginia, she said.
Jackson, who served as Virginia’s Secretary of Technology under Gov. Terry McAuliffe, suggested using opportunity zones or tax breaks to include remote workers “to incentivize them to move to rural areas. We’ve got work to do on educating people about remote work from an economic development perspective.”
