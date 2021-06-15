Martinsville High School to offer Black history class this fall

"We had some challenges when we started, but we overcame." Brown said. "We had to adjust to the new computer educational program."

This school year was Martinsville Middle School Assistant Principal Ama Waller's first as an administrator.

"Our teachers and students were scared at the beginning, but learning can occur anywhere," she said. "There is now a lot more communication between teachers, parents and students."

Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon said his school met the challenges associated with the pandemic.

"We did a lot of work doing instructional videos," said Dixon. "We provided social and emotional support for our young people all year long, we supported our young people with whatever it was they were going through - we were there for them."

Dixon also said summer school was underway, and weightlifting and conditioning began earlier on Monday in preparation for a return to sports in the fall.

Also at the meeting, the board:

Heard from Finance Director Travis Clemons about personal protection equipment at the schools. "It's not hard to get PPE money right now," Clemons said. "New water fountains are trickling in, and all buildings will get new control systems to enhance air quality."

Learned from Superintendent Zeb Talley that all teachers who wished to be vaccinated have been given the opportunity, and on July 1 students 12 and older may be vaccinated at a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Martinsville High School. All students younger than must have a consent form completed by their parents.

Heard from Coordinator of Transportation Damien Tarpley about the status of school transportation. "We have adapted a concept of doing more with less," Tarpley said. "Everybody needs more drivers."

Heard an update about the summer feeding program. Martinsville High School will remain open for meal distribution the entire summer, and because of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, door-to-door delivery will not be provided, and multiple meals will be given at a time.

Learned that 20 of 39 slots for 3-year-olds already were committed for the upcoming year at Clearview and that, even through 80 slots were 4-year-olds are available, early sign-up is recommended.

Was presented with the book "Fear from Home," which was written by one of the fourth-grade classes to describe what the year was like for them living in an emergency state during a pandemic.

Presented Talley with the National AVID Leadership Service Award.

Accepted the retirements of Marsha Collins, Terry Hawks and Steve Tatum.

Accepted the resignations of Kathleen Clerc, Judy Cox, Kaye Harrell, Breonda Jones, Teresa McKenzie, Morgan Norman, Hayley Richards and Shatera Robertson.

Accepted the appointments of Amy Bedwell, Shekeem Hairston and JoAnna Wilson.

Authorized Talley to designate Downing, Clemons and Executive Director of Special Education and Students Services Paulette Simington as stand-ins during the absence of the superintendent.

Approved the Federal Fund Consolidated Application request in the amount of $1,488,606.46.

Approved $13,059.83 in Title III funds for English learners and immigration students grant funds.

Approved a $154,000 allocation grant to be used for classroom multimedia network computers, equipment related to the internet and networking, and retrofitting or upgrading in order to maintain adequate high-speed and high-bandwidth capability.

Approved a contract for $2,500 for the Virginia School Board Association to provide policy services for the upcoming school year.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

