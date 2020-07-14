Martinsville robotics team internationally ranked

“Absolute Zero” a robotics team from the Martinsville school system, has been named one of the top 20 teams in the world.

“They went to the national competition and placed 20th in the world,” Superintendent Zebedee Talley said. “No one around here has ever done that."

That was one of the highlights of the non-return-to-school portion of Monday night's meeting of the Martinsville City Public Schools Board.

Talley also noted Martinsville High School, Martinsville Middle School and Albert Harris Elementary School had all qualified for the 2020 Board of Education Continuous Improvement Awards for the second consecutive year.

“It’s a remarkable achievement,” he said. “Other than Franklin County, no other schools have that many school that have won that award.”

The board recognized Tony Jones as its newest member Monday night. Jones attended his first meeting after being appointed last month by Martinsville City Council to replace Tonya Jones, who did not seek reappointment.

Board members unanimously approved the reappointment of Donna Dillard as their chair and Yvonne Givens as vice-chair.

Janie Fulcher and Sarah Byrd were reappointed clerk and deputy clerk, respectively.