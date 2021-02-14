Martinsville robotics teams sweep competition

Martinsville City Public Schools won three categories from among 19 robotics teams that competed recently in the FIRST LEGO League Southwest Regional Qualifying Tournament. All three teams will advance to the state tournament.

MCPS co-hosted the event, which included teams from Virginia and D.C. competing virtually in two categories. Students worked through Zoom meetings, phone calls, group text messages, Microsoft teams and any other way that they could find to communicate to get the job done.

Teams prepared presentations for core values, innovative projects and robot design while working to complete robot missions on a challenge board.

Martinsville Middle School’s Team 8808, Absolute Zero, won the championship in Division 2. Team members include Karlee Shively, Kassidy Dodson, Reagan Wright, Nayti Patel, Tyler Carr, Ruby Flores, Natalie LaPrade, Yadira Tamayo-Carillo, Kate Jarrett, and Madalyn Keller.

Martinsville Middle School’s Magical Unicodes took first place for Innovative Project in Division 2. Team members include Skyylar Miller, Julie Nguyen, Ben Wood, Sophia Blair-Chisom, Gavin Luther, Josue Zaldivar, Victor Correa, John Nguyen, Aidan Hood, Isabella Hood and student mentors Aliyah Hairston and Abigail Haskew.

Patrick Henry Elementary School’s Team 8810, the LadyBots, took first place in Core Values for Division 1. This first-year team is comprised of students in fourth grade: Arianna Ybarra, Maryam Durham, Aurora Rankin, Kirsten Henderson, Zoey Harmon, Summer Jordan, Maheva Simon, Rebekah Barrow and Bridgette Brent.