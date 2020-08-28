Martinsville School Board hears about goals, systems and processes that are affected by pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic played a significant role in the immediate and long-range plans the Martinsville City School Board reviewed at its annual retreat on Thursday night.

Board members heard much about the effects of the virus, the changes in educational plans, safety for the students and the dollars that are required to operate.

But first Superintendent Zeb Talley presented a 6-year comprehensive plan that outlined three annual goals -- maintain accreditation of all schools in the system, reduce absenteeism and out-of-school suspensions by 10% and increase family engagement by 10% -- that looked beyond the limits of the pandemic.

"COVID has forced us to ramp-up our family engagement," Talley said.

With learning in all-remote-mode because of the pandemic, Talley said his administration is working with city officials to ensure that all students have access to the internet at no cost.

At a regular school board meeting in July, Steven Tatum, the director of technology, said when the pandemic closed schools back in March, officials were surprised to learn that 40% of Martinsville students did not have access to the internet.