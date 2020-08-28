Martinsville School Board hears about goals, systems and processes that are affected by pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic played a significant role in the immediate and long-range plans the Martinsville City School Board reviewed at its annual retreat on Thursday night.
Board members heard much about the effects of the virus, the changes in educational plans, safety for the students and the dollars that are required to operate.
But first Superintendent Zeb Talley presented a 6-year comprehensive plan that outlined three annual goals -- maintain accreditation of all schools in the system, reduce absenteeism and out-of-school suspensions by 10% and increase family engagement by 10% -- that looked beyond the limits of the pandemic.
"COVID has forced us to ramp-up our family engagement," Talley said.
With learning in all-remote-mode because of the pandemic, Talley said his administration is working with city officials to ensure that all students have access to the internet at no cost.
At a regular school board meeting in July, Steven Tatum, the director of technology, said when the pandemic closed schools back in March, officials were surprised to learn that 40% of Martinsville students did not have access to the internet.
“We’re still collecting data on the specific needs within the city,” Tatum said during the meeting. “Within the next two weeks we will be calling every student that is a resident in the city and polling them about what the internet needs are in the home, then we can apply for grants to provide internet access in the home.
Talley appeared before City Council earlier this month and repeated the figure, but during his presentation Thursday night, he said the number of students without internet at home was only 18%.
When asked for clarification on the difference, Talley responded by email Friday morning.
"The real percentage of students without internet is 18%,” Talley wrote. "The 40% represented the number of parents who had not responded to our internet survey at that time."
The city has a fiber optic system (MiNet) already in use by the city government, schools and local businesses. City Manager Leon Towarnicki has mentioned on several occasions at City Council meetings that the city is working with the school district to "fill in the holes.”
Meanwhile about 100 MyFi devices have been received and are being distributed to the students who have reported they do not have internet access.
A MyFi device allows the user to connect temporarily to the internet from anywhere there is an available cellphone signal.
Each of the goals Talley presented had specific accomplishments.
For instance, Goal 1 lists recruiting and retaining a highly effective staff. Talley pointed out that many school districts are having difficulty keeping their best teachers during the pandemic as many educators have opted to take early retirement or extended leave. But not Martinsville.
“We only had two teachers that didn’t come back,” Talley said. “We’ve been able to retain our teaching staff.”
Goal 2, which concerns the health and welfare of students and teachers, includes a wellness plan to promote the physical health for students and staff through a partnership with the University of Virginia’s telehealth program.
“We’re getting counseling to students and teachers,” Talley said. “People have been locked in for a while now.”
Goal 2 also specifies having a qualified nurse assigned to every school and local agencies on standby to provide support for emotional, mental and physical needs of the students and the staff.
In order to reduce students absences by 10%, the school system wants to partner with the Martinsville Police Department for support. Suspensions are to be reduced by offering alternative punishments rather than removal from school. Talley didn't discuss what those programs might be.
Talley said the third goal has been his personal dream for many years: to build a gymnasium on the grounds of the Martinsville High School.
A gym already exists at the high school, but there is almost no capacity for spectators. High school basketball and other indoor sports are played at the middle school gym on Cleveland Avenue, the same gym that was used before the current high school was built.
He said his goal is to have the gym completed by the spring of 2022.
Remote learning
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Angilee Downing provided a first glimpse of what remote learning really looks like.
Martinsville schools use a combination of "synchronous" and "asynchronous" learning. The first is attending a learning event as it happens in real time, and the latter is learning through an online channel without real-time interaction.
An example of both would be a live synchronous class via the Zoom conference platform, while asynchronous YouTube learning videos can be played over many times or paused by the student.
“We follow guidelines for age appropriateness - guidelines as to how many hours you stay on the computer,” Downing said. “Students don’t stay on the computer from 8 until 4.”
An example of virtual teaching for various age groups was played on a big screen to members of the school board, allowing them to see the interaction among students and teachers.
Downing and Talley both agreed that the efficiency of remote learning is allowing for more individual attention than the traditional classroom does.
COVID-19 impacts
Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons said the administration opted for buying the cleaning gear and chemicals instead of hiring a cleaning service to keep the schools sanitized.
“We do our own cleaning,” Clemons said. “We can handled what’s going on ourselves.”
Each school and the school bus garage have been provided with the appropriate cleaning equipment and the training to use it.
Kiosks that measure temperature, instruct the person in front of it to put a mask on if one is lacking and store other data and tracking information were less expensive than the estimated cost of hiring people to process students and staff safely into a school building.
“So far CARES Act funds have covered the costs,” Clemons said. “We’ve also been able to save on fuel without the full bus system running and utilities with the school buildings largely closed.”
Finances
Clemons also presented a relatively comfortable financial picture for the Martinsville school system's immediate future. State and federal funding is based on a formula that leans heavily on the number of enrolled students.
The funding for a school year initially is based on an estimated count provided by the Weldon Cooper Center in Charlottesville. That number will be revised later with actual enrollment provided by the school system, and the funding is revised accordingly.
Clemons said Martinsville schools were estimated to have a total enrollment of 1,676 students, but actual counts this school year are showing 1,740 and climbing.
“We have more students than they think we should,” Clemons said.
Each student above the estimate is worth more than $6,000 a year in additional federal and state funding to MCPS.
Then there is the Virginia Lottery number. Lottery officials have reported a record-breaking year in profits this year, and because Martinsville is also classified as a high-poverty area, the school system will receive an estimated $1.8 million.
Special needs program passes
Executive Director of Special Education and Student Services Paulette Simington told board members her department had received a passing grade of 95% with state authorities and was shown to be 100% compliant.
"There are 14 indicators, and we got 38 out of 40 points,” Simington said. "Reading and the graduation rate are what we need to concentrate on and we feel like we have already made gains.”
A school system gone virtual
At the conclusion of the presentations, school board member Dominique Hylton asked Downing what she considered to be the biggest hurdle to overcome teaching remotely.
“We had to learn how to lead remotely,” Downing said. “We had to learn how to keep everyone moving in the same direction, keep calm and think it through.”
Talley said he conducts virtual walkthroughs of the virtual classrooms everyday.
“There is daily instruction, teaching and accountability for students and teachers,” Talley said. “You can log in and see all the students and teachers - that’s how the walkthroughs are done now.
“The kids are not in their seats [at school], but you can go to the laptop and see it all."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
