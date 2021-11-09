Martinsville school board tables mandated COVID-19 testing for athletes

"I know that there will be lots of questions. That's why we're entering this as a pilot program," she said. "We want to help as many students to play that want to play."

But Givens said parents have expressed concerns about the program to her.

"You've got 150 to 160 students out of an 1,800 to 1,900 student body and if they don't want to be tested or if their parents don't want them to be tested they don't play," said Givens. "And you want to implement this by midweek of next week?"

Talley said the pilot program was a suggestion to the board as a way to nudge the school system toward new mandates that begin next year.

"Beginning Jan. 4, anyone under OSHA, according to [President Joe] Biden's order, will have to be vaccinated or tested twice a week for employees," said Talley. "This is our way of just slowly starting something until we are mandated to do it. We will evaluate the program and then bring it back to you and of course it's up to the board as to whether we continue."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the board decided to table the proposal and learn more about the program before trying it.

"This is a burden that if you don't consent, you don't participate," said board member Emily Parker.