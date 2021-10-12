Martinsville School Board to release statement after reversion recommendation on Friday

Will the Martinsville school board file suit to halt the process of Martinsville becoming a town? A vague answer to the question was provided at the end of Monday night's regular school board meeting.
"I'm going to go out on a limb here," said school board chair Donna Dillard. "We are waiting on a decision by the Commission on Local Government (COLG). Then we will have a statement on what we plan to do."
The Martinsville Bulletin first reported in August that the school board could be entertaining the idea of filing an injunction claiming state law did not give Martinsville City Council authority to dissolve a school board that was created by the state and claim school properties for its own.
Yet that is exactly what the city council did when it entered into a Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) with Henry County in an all-inclusive plan of reversion that would change Martinsville's status from an independent city to a town and merge the Martinsville City Public Schools system into Henry County Public Schools.
But Martinsville Clerk of Court Ashby Pritchett, whose office also would be dissolved by virtue of reversion, has filed a legal brief with the COLG and implored City Council to take a step back and consider that the overt action of seizing the school system without the school board's consent likely could land the City of Martinsville in court.
The COLG has a scheduled meeting in Richmond Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to consider the reversion proposal in its entirety and its director, David Conmy, has said a recommendation will be issued at the the conclusion of that meeting.
The recommendation is not binding, but will be the starting point for an appointed three-judge panel to consider before making a final ruling.
Dillard filed a response to the COLG on behalf of Martinsville City Public Schools during the public comment period objecting to the inclusion of Martinsville City Public Schools in the reversion proposal and questioned its legality. She also included Pritchett's legal brief supporting her argument.
Harvest Foundation - SEED 2.0
The Harvest Foundation recently announced its commitment to funding Patrick & Henry Community College tuition for students in Martinsville and Henry County through the SEED 2.0 program, and Harvest's Senior Program Officer DeWitt House told school board members they don't like the word "free."
"One of the things that we have strived to stress is we don't use the word 'free.' Somebody's paying for it," said House. "It's not free. It's an opportunity."
House said a student must also have at least a 2.0 grade point average (GPA), enroll in the immediate semester following graduation, complete 15 hours of community service before starting college and maintain a 2.0 GPA while under the program.
"When they start kindergarten they have a pathway forward," said House. "Not everybody is going to college -- that a reality -- but for those that want to go, we want to make sure that they have the opportunity."
Although the Harvest Foundation has announced the grant money for SEED 2.0 is capped at $10.3 million, House said the figure was only an estimate.
"This covers any kid in those two school systems (Martinsville and Henry County) to go to P&HCC," House said. "There is no limit."
In other matters:
Awards from the Virginia School Board Association were presented by School Board Clerk Janie Fulcher to Superintendent Zeb Talley, board vice chair Yvonne Givens, Dillard and board member Emily Parker for their efforts in improving their boardmanship skills through conferences, webinars and other trainings that they attended in the past year.
Givens read a proclamation from Gov. Ralph Northam regarding October being recognized by the state a Bullying Prevention Month. Principals of all schools were then presented with a copy of the proclamation to display in their respective schools.
Executive Director of Special Education & Student Services Paulette Simington reported to the board that the school system had meet all of the benchmarks required by the state in relation to students with special education needs. She also received approval to apply for $129,000 in additional funding through the American Rescue Funds program to provide additional contracted therapists on a daily basis to assist teachers with students who exhibit challenging behaviors.
In the personnel report from the schools board's previous meeting, the resignations of Lateisha Fuller, Kathlee Gast and Bridget Redd were accepted.
The following appointments were made: Vonita Brim, teacher; Sandra Gravely, transportation driver; Jordan Hairston, paraprofessional; Scott Holder, paraprofessional; Betty Lampkins, custodian; Tara Niblett, paraprofessional; Emmanuel Reynolds, electrician; Karen Smith, teacher; Madison Stowe, administrative assistant; Lauryn Arrington-Talley, teacher; Je'Nes Turner, school nurse; Uriel Reid, food service custodian, Jasmine Lowe, bus aide; Dorothy Taber, bus aide; substitutes: Kalee Smith, Kimberly Hannah-Witcher, Bryan Hairston, Breona Perkins and Patricia Talley; Cheryl Millner, food service and Gloria Wade, food service.
The board was reminded of the following dates:
- Oct. 14: Teacher workday
- Oct. 14: Parent-teacher conferences, 12-7 p.m.
- Oct. 19: Governor's School meeting
- Nov. 2: Election Day - All schools open and operating
- Nov. 8: Next regular school board meeting
- Nov. 17-19: VSBA Annual Conference (hybrid meeting)
