Martinsville School Board to release statement after reversion recommendation on Friday

"When they start kindergarten they have a pathway forward," said House. "Not everybody is going to college -- that a reality -- but for those that want to go, we want to make sure that they have the opportunity."

Although the Harvest Foundation has announced the grant money for SEED 2.0 is capped at $10.3 million, House said the figure was only an estimate.

"This covers any kid in those two school systems (Martinsville and Henry County) to go to P&HCC," House said. "There is no limit."

In other matters:

Awards from the Virginia School Board Association were presented by School Board Clerk Janie Fulcher to Superintendent Zeb Talley, board vice chair Yvonne Givens, Dillard and board member Emily Parker for their efforts in improving their boardmanship skills through conferences, webinars and other trainings that they attended in the past year.

Givens read a proclamation from Gov. Ralph Northam regarding October being recognized by the state a Bullying Prevention Month. Principals of all schools were then presented with a copy of the proclamation to display in their respective schools.