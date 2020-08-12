You are the owner of this article.
Martinsville Schools are 100% remote but students are only 40% connected
The critical element of remote learning is internet access. While rural areas often have a lack of service issues, Martinsville has its own robust fiber system. Yet, 40% of the students in the Martinsville school system report they do not have internet availability where they live.

That’s the statistic School Superintendent Zebedee Talley updated city council with at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

“Internet usage is going to increase in this area,” Talley said. The students “use jump drives, Mi-Fi and other equipment including paper-packets.

“Some have internet, some don’t, but all will have technology.”

Options for city students include learning via computer both online and offline, but learning live and in real time requires an internet connection.

Ideally, a student will have internet service at home or is able to locate near a hotspot. A Mi-Fi device would allow the student to create their own hotspot wherever there is a cell signal and can provide a temporary connection.

During the pandemic, Comcast has been offering internet service to qualifying households for less than $10 a month, but Talley says the parents of some students are unable to afford it.

“We have homeless students and we work with them,” said Talley.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki said he has spoken with Telecommunications Director Mick Scaffidi about ways to solve connectivity problems with MiNet, the city’s fiber system.

“We will be working to find where the needs are and how we can plug in,” said Towarnicki.

Said Talley: “We as a community need to make ready for everyone to have internet because it’s the way of the future.”

Talley was slated for speak for 20 minutes to council about the reopening of city schools, but members peppered him with questions and 40 minutes later he was still answering them.

“It’s a dramatic change,” said Talley. “The safest way for students, families and teachers was to start virtual.

“It was a tough decision, in-person is always better, but young people are going to have to get acclimated.”

Talley described the first day of virtual school as “hectic — just crazy.” Helplines were created for each school in the district and by the second day Talley doubled the number of people assigned to answer the phones.

“We’re teaching, feeding … doing everything but personal contact right now,” said Talley. “We don’t want to do anything to go backwards.”

Talley said the pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of some students while others have experienced the loss of someone close due to COVID-19.

“We’ll deal with the mental aspect,” said Talley. “When you build relationships you don’t have a problem with learning.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Back-to-school shopping: Advice about technology is a commodity

The climate for back-to-school shopping has changed this year with the virtual learning that emerged when the coronavirus pandemic began last spring becoming the backbone for lessons that will resume next week.

Henry County and Martinsville schools open Monday with all virtual learning as Phase 1 of their reopening plans, and Patrick County Schools are scheduled to resume Tuesday with a hybrid AABB day plan that puts students in the classroom two days a week. That could be adjusted in a review after Labor Day.

Despite the uncertainly many parents face with plans that have changed shortly after they’re announced, parents are still shopping for educational items they deem essential.

Besides, whether students home school, choose a remote learning option or join a classroom setting, they still will need supplies.

Larger retailers such as Walmart, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Roses sell plenty of notebooks, pencils, scissors and others traditional school supplies -- and masks, of course -- but many parents seek a personalized experience when shopping for a new piece of technology.

But even that landscape has changed because big-box retailer Office Max is closing its store at 240 Commonwealth Boulevard. An employee at the store who would not provide his name said the store is having a merchandise liquidation and expects to be closed by the end of the month.

The employee noted that the store wasn’t closing because of the pandemic but rather a corporate realignment.

But he said the store wasn’t receiving new back-to-school items as in prior years but had some educational supplies left on the sales floor.

But it’s a different story at Martinsville Electronics, located at 1104 Chatham Heights Road in Martinsville, where parents are going for help with their electronics, whether they purchase or not.

In Henry County, all students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will be issued a device to support learning at school and virtually. Martinsville City Public Schools will supply technology to all remote learners.

Patrick County Public Schools students will be equipped with an iPad through third grade or Chromebook for grades four and up.

“Some of the things that most of the parents and the educational system are purchasing from us are the iPads, the cameras for the Zoom, tablets and stuff like that,” said Walter Hairston, information technology technician at the store.

Hairston said because students aren’t forced to supply their own devices, many parents have opted to use the technology the school provides, rather than purchase a personal device that they may keep once the school year ends.

“I think they’re basically going with what the school recommends, as far as what the teachers are going to be required to teach the kids on, so they all have a familiarity of what the technology is,” he said.

But some are choosing to purchase an additional device that their children could use for things outside of schoolwork.

“They still advise us in advance of what they want,” Hairston said. “Then because we deal with some Mac products, Apple products, we have to make sure that we’re getting what they want as far as the components and specs.”

He said rather than waiting until a week or two before school to get started, many parents stocked up on the technology gear sooner than normal.

“Actually, they’ve started a little earlier. We started as soon as the pandemic hit. Probably around June or July, we started seeing parents, and really the school system as a whole, started coming to us,” Hairston said. “They were trying to get cameras, things like that.

“Parents were wanting more information about what Zoom was. We were giving out a lot of information on that. We were trying to get stock in, as far as what they were required to use for the schools.”

He said his employees explain to parents how Zoom works or how the technology works, which helps get them into the store to shop. And the store becomes an educational outlet.

“We offer some tutoring if they are not understanding how the software works or how the cameras for Zoom work,” Hairston said. “We try to be a hands-on type of business. We’re part of the community, so we have an invested interest in the community.

“Everybody’s just like family, so we try to make sure we help out.”

