Martinsville schools have been reopening gradually by invitation

“We didn’t force any students to come.”

Talley said the decision to transition from virtual back to in-person instruction is the responsibility of the parents and then depends on transportation availability, if needed.

At the beginning of the school year Talley said 70% of the parents favored virtual instruction, and that number has now dropped to 50%. Regardless, there are not enough bus drivers to transport everyone to school given the social distancing requirements that are in place on the buses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Each school has a waiting list of students whose parents have changed their minds,” Talley said. “If there is room as we get closer to SOLs, we will try to bring them in.”

No school athletics or prom this year

Talley said Martinsville was the first school district in the state to cancel sports when the pandemic hit, and statistics have shown that 52% of COVID-19 that made its way into school buildings around the state has been traced to recreational and scholastic athletics. He didn't cite the source of that number.

“That’s a big factor why we delayed. We did not have students in school, and it’s not sound practice to bring athletics in schools when students are not back in school to learn.”