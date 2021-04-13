Martinsville schools have been reopening gradually by invitation

Martinsville City Public Schools quietly have been reopening in a process that appears to have worked on an invitation from Superintendent Zeb Talley.
During Monday night's meeting of the Martinsville City Public Schools Board, Talley revealed that the schools had been adding more students and, as of Monday, had a single-day increase of 328.
He did not explain when he decided to expand the opening of schools.
At the school board's meeting on Feb. 10, Talley announced a post-pandemic plan to reopen schools starting with Clearview on March 8, with an eye on returning all students by April 15.
He said then that additional grades would be invited back when it is safe to do so, and no timeline to do that had been implemented.
"We've been given a date of April 15, which is what the governor requested, but parents can indicate their preference," Talley said. "We will hold to that solid.
"We will do all we can to follow the safety matters."
Well apparently Talley decided on a timeline and implemented it through invitation with no public announcement.
“It was not as big a task as we thought,” Talley said Monday. “We are focusing on the second round of students that will be taking the SOL test if the parents agree.
“We didn’t force any students to come.”
Talley said the decision to transition from virtual back to in-person instruction is the responsibility of the parents and then depends on transportation availability, if needed.
At the beginning of the school year Talley said 70% of the parents favored virtual instruction, and that number has now dropped to 50%. Regardless, there are not enough bus drivers to transport everyone to school given the social distancing requirements that are in place on the buses.
“Each school has a waiting list of students whose parents have changed their minds,” Talley said. “If there is room as we get closer to SOLs, we will try to bring them in.”
No school athletics or prom this year
Talley said Martinsville was the first school district in the state to cancel sports when the pandemic hit, and statistics have shown that 52% of COVID-19 that made its way into school buildings around the state has been traced to recreational and scholastic athletics. He didn't cite the source of that number.
“That’s a big factor why we delayed. We did not have students in school, and it’s not sound practice to bring athletics in schools when students are not back in school to learn.”
Talley said this year’s Big M ceremony would be virtual -- as was last year's -- but there would be a senior cookout that is being planned.
“We’re not allowed to have the prom with our community transmission rate being what it is - the school cannot be associated with those things,” he said.
Talley said this year’s graduation ceremony would be limited as the Dan Greene Memorial Stadium, which allows for 600 people under current guidelines. There was no commencement ceremony last year.
“It’s a Hercules task,” Talley said. “But it’s better than the drive-thru [graduation] we had last year. … we will do what we can."
Teachers of the Year
Talley presented the individual school winners for the division’s Teacher of the Year program.
Named were: Laura Judkins, Clearview Early Learning Center; Anita Byrd, Albert Harris Elementary School; Amanda Keesee, Patrick Henry Elementary School; Rebecca Vernon, Martinsville Middle School; and Teresa Pendry, Martinsville High School.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Heard a presentation from Executive Director of Special Education and Student Services Paulette Simington regarding the annual Special Education Plan. The funding request for special education will increase from $566,974 last year to $577,998 this year.
- Approved the resignations of Barbara Brown and Donna L. Carter, effective at the conclusion of the school year.
- Approved the appointments of Amy Patterson, teacher; Hannah Willard, school nurse; and Jay Nomeyko, bus driver.
