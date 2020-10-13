Martinsville schools in the 'hot zone' and will remain all virtual

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bullying Prevention Month

October has been designated as Bullying Prevention Month by the Virginia School Board Association.

Director of Pupil Personnel Felicia Preston presented to the school board what the district is doing to help prevent bullying.

Announcements were sent out the first week of the month describing opportunities for students to show empathy, kindness and friendship on a virtual page.

"We are creating a schoolwide bulletin board to display all the work [created by the students]," Preston said. "The week of Oct. 26 will be red-ribbon-week when we focus on ending hate and changing the culture."

Each school is encouraged to designate a day for students, teachers and parents to wear blue-colored clothing expressing intent to be "unified in the cause."

FY21 student handbook

The new Student Expectation Handbook was distributed to school board members. Talley said a copy would be provided to every student and become a part of each student's file.

"There are several pages to be signed," Talley said. "The principals will collect these pages and keep in each student's record."