Martinsville Schools to become first division in the state with complete gunshot detection

Martinsville City Schools will become the first school division in the state to have a gunshot detection system in all of its buildings.
T.J. Slaughter, director of school safety and emergency management, applied for a state grant through the Virginia Department of Education in the summer of 2018 and, in November of last year he told the school board he had received more than $80,000 from the state and a local match totaling $100,691.
Martinsville Schools were included in $6 million School Security Equipment Grants announced by Gov. Ralph Northam for 102 school divisions.
But there wasn’t enough money to do the entire job.
“The system will be installed in all schools in the city except for Clearview Elementary School due to funding,” Slaughter told the board last year.
Then on Monday night Slaughter announced at a regular school board meeting that with a new award of $200,000, the system can now be finished with money left over for additional safety features.
“We got the money we requested,” Slaughter said. “We will replace school radios, increase safety on school buses by replacing cameras on a few, [add] cameras at the high school and install emergency notification speakers at Patrick Henry Elementary School.”
The gunshot detection system not only recognizes the sound of a gunshot, it immediately determines the weapon that fired the shot.
“A weapon has a certain decibel when fired, and it [detection system] picks up on that rate and sends notification to 911 and to law enforcement’s cell phones,” Slaughter said. “It’s mass notification, and it takes out the human element.”
Slaughter said the system shaves seconds off the response time in the event of an emergency.
“This year we have enough funding to finish all the buildings and at Clearview,” said Slaughter. “God forbid, if something ever happened, law enforcement would be there.”
'We've got the virtual thing down'
There was no discussion at Tuesday night’s school board meeting of any changes within the school system or to its current commitment of educating students virtually.
“COVID-19 is all around us,” Martinsville School Superintendent Zeb Talley said. “Look at the Bulletin, they put the map in the paper everyday.”
Talley said the two hotlines at the answer desk set up at the beginning of the school year to answer questions and solve problems for students and parents is not as active as it was in the beginning.
“But we are still available,” Talley said. “Our people have been known to work on weekends.”
Talley said that although some students are having difficulty learning remotely, others are excelling at it.
“We’re looking at benchmarks and most of the failures comes from a student not logging on and not doing the work,” Talley said. “Every student that logged on is doing well. We’re working on those things."
Talley said contrary to many other school systems who have seen enrollment drops during the pandemic, the enrollment in Martinsville city schools is up by 101 students compared to last year.
“We thank the parents for having faith in us,” said Talley. “Virtual is not the best, but it’s the safest.”
School Board Chair Donna Dillard wondered out loud ways the pandemic may have permanently changed how education works.
“We’ve got the virtual thing down pat, and we don’t know what it will be like after the pandemic,” Dillard said.
Said Talley: “In the future, students will take classes online and up the amount of hours [of instruction]. Actually, some students do better online, and it prepares them for the next level in college."
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Angilee Downing said her department has been taking careful notes of the entire process.
“What are the things we want to keep and what more can we learn,” Downing said. “What’s working - that’s what we want to keep.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Recognized Nyshawn Walton and Addison Wilson as winners of the Dan River Basin Art Contest.
- Recognized Kellene Worting as a robotics scholarship recipient.
- Heard reports from board members on the virtual VSBA Conference they attended.
- Approved the retirement of Deborah Martin and the appointment of Diana Pace as budget specialist and Saronda Childress as PowerSchool Administrator.
- Approved the financial report for the period ending Nov. 30.
- Recognized the Knights of Columbus for their donation of 48 coats distribution the students who need them.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
