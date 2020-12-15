Martinsville Schools to become first division in the state with complete gunshot detection

“We’re looking at benchmarks and most of the failures comes from a student not logging on and not doing the work,” Talley said. “Every student that logged on is doing well. We’re working on those things."

Talley said contrary to many other school systems who have seen enrollment drops during the pandemic, the enrollment in Martinsville city schools is up by 101 students compared to last year.

“We thank the parents for having faith in us,” said Talley. “Virtual is not the best, but it’s the safest.”

School Board Chair Donna Dillard wondered out loud ways the pandemic may have permanently changed how education works.

“We’ve got the virtual thing down pat, and we don’t know what it will be like after the pandemic,” Dillard said.

Said Talley: “In the future, students will take classes online and up the amount of hours [of instruction]. Actually, some students do better online, and it prepares them for the next level in college."

Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Angilee Downing said her department has been taking careful notes of the entire process.