Martinsville schools to change criteria so more non-whites can qualify as gifted

The Martinsville School Board unanimously approved a plan to change its criteria and train its teachers to recognize the gifted traits of students who are non-white so that all populations are more equally represented in the gifted student program.
“Martinsville City Public Schools will work on increasing the percentage of diverse populations identified as gifted by 5% each year beginning with the 2020-2021 Annual Report,” Gifted Services Coordinator Judy Cox told the board at its regular meeting Monday night. As we “change our criteria for eligibility to include locally-developed norms, the percentage of identified minority students will increase, leading to more equitable representation.”
Cox said 11% of Martinsville students have been identified as gifted, and of that number, 46% are white, 41% are Black, 6% are Hispanic, and 5% are multirace.
“Fifty-four percent of the identified gifted population are non-white,” Cox said.
But the student population is 58% Black, 20% white, 14% Hispanic, and 6% multirace.
“Locally-developed norms will be used noting age, experience and environment,” Cox said. “The objective of this change is to achieve more equitable student representation among the identified gifted.”
Graduation plans
Superintendent Zeb Talley said at last month’s meeting that a modified outdoor graduation ceremony is being planned for May 22 at Dan Greene Memorial Stadium.
That plan is still on the calendar, but exactly how many can come and how it will be set up is still in the works.
“We are still trying to decipher,” Talley said. “The public doesn’t realize the CDC has guidelines, then there are state specific guidelines … they have limited a lot of things, and it could change so we will adjust.
“We’re happy to just be outside this year.”
Last year’s pandemic-induced guidelines resulted in a drive-through graduation ceremonies at area high schools.
Director of School Safety & Emergency Management T.J. Slaughter said a Senior Victory Parade is being planned about 30 minutes after the graduation ceremony this year.
“The students, only seniors, are encouraged to decorate their cars, and we’ll line up at the Fairy Street Extension,” Slaughter said. “Everyone should head to Main or Church Streets to watch them drive by.”
Slaughter said the planning of the parade included participation from the Martinsville Police, Martinsville Sheriff’s Office and the Martinsville Fire and EMS.
Summer camps
Superintendent Zeb Talley has set an ambitious goal of enrolling more than 1,000 students in summer camps this year.
“Young people want to be back, and all the teachers have been vaccinated,” Talley said.
STEM & Career Coordinator Lizzy Fulcher said there would be new robotics camps this year for kindergarten to second grade and for students in middle school.
“We’ve posted on Facebook and text messaging … we’re excited to see kids and have these fun opportunities,” Fulcher said. “There is going to be a lot going on in June and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Perkins V application
The Perkins V - Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act provides federal funds to increase focus on the academic achievement of career and technical education students.
Fulcher received approval from the board to apply for almost $82,000 from the federal program for the Career Technical Education program for Martinsville schools.
Among the needs Fulcher cited were the professional development of the teachers, new and more modern equipment, the addition of a career counselor and financial assistance for students who need help with the cost of registration, travel and lodging to attend state and national conferences.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Heard from Coordinator of Academic Interventions Tamra Vaughan regarding the designation of May as Mental Health Month.
- Recognized Laura Judkins as the Martinsville City Schools Teacher of the Year.
- Recognized Marjorie Davis, a seventh-grader, as the winner of the “If I were Mayor” writing contest.
- Recognized senior student school board representative Aaron Dalton for his participation. Dalton will be attending Emory and Henry College in the fall.
- Accepted the retirement, at the conclusion of this school year, of Rosabelle Holmes.
- Accepted the resignations, at the conclusion of this school year, of Brittany Cassada, Christopher Gardner and Denise Williams.
- Announced the appointments of Jack Eanes, as director of facilities, Rhonda Harris, as a part-time secretary, and Gloria Johnson, as secretary/bookkeeper.
- Announced the appointments, for the upcoming school year, of teachers Natasha Harris and Pamela Willoughby.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.