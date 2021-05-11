Martinsville schools to change criteria so more non-whites can qualify as gifted

Summer camps

Superintendent Zeb Talley has set an ambitious goal of enrolling more than 1,000 students in summer camps this year.

“Young people want to be back, and all the teachers have been vaccinated,” Talley said.

STEM & Career Coordinator Lizzy Fulcher said there would be new robotics camps this year for kindergarten to second grade and for students in middle school.

“We’ve posted on Facebook and text messaging … we’re excited to see kids and have these fun opportunities,” Fulcher said. “There is going to be a lot going on in June and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Perkins V application

The Perkins V - Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act provides federal funds to increase focus on the academic achievement of career and technical education students.

Fulcher received approval from the board to apply for almost $82,000 from the federal program for the Career Technical Education program for Martinsville schools.