Martinsville Schools will be "very cautious" when doors open next week

The Martinsville School Board approved a "Return to School Plan" as presented with the impress that when schools in the city schools open their doors on Monday, many will be justifiably concerned.
"We only know of 43 of our students that have been vaccinated," Superintendent Zeb Talley told the school board at its regular meeting Monday night. "We wanted to get more, but it was a low number turnout."
Those numbers are based only on vaccination opportunities sponsored by the school system and do not include any student who chose to be vaccinated elsewhere.
The VDH reports that 238 children between the ages of 12 and 17 and residing in Martinsville have had one shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 182 have been fully vaccinated. All students 12 and older are eligible for that shot.
The next age group in VDH's data is between the ages of 18 and 24, and of this group 351 have had one shot, and 287 are fully vaccinated in Martinsville.
"We have almost 2,000 students, and seventh grade and under can't be vaccinated, but this first nine weeks we're going be be very cautious," Talley said. "Temperature checks, sanitizing buses, communal spaces like dining is the toughest aspect of this."
Talley described the adopted plan as a "live document" that would be adjusted as needed.
"The Health Department has created a strike team and they will handle any cases at the schools."
Talley said there were other school systems that had begun testing students for the presence of COVID-19.
"It's a fine line when you start violating students' rights, but we're one of the first school systems in the state to start back."
Talley did not say testing would be implemented in the Martinsville school district, but he did say the first priority would be the safety of the students, teachers and school personnel.
"The vaccination rate in Martinsville is at 58% [of adults], but it's significantly less in the areas around us," Talley said. "We looked at the CDC regulations and created this plan and then had the health department review it and then the board. The plan is designed to be safe."
Martinsville will maintain a virtual-learning component, but Talley said only 10 students had signed up and been approved for it.
"School attendance is compulsory, but unlike last year, because of the accelerated learning loss, a student may not learn at home if they have had an attendance problems or a grade problem," Talley said. "The General Assembly has mandated that all schools will have school five days a week, so it's the law."
The Return to School Plan includes the authority given to Talley to change it as he deems necessary based on current local conditions and advice of local health officials.
The plan at the start of the year will include:
- All students to return on Monday, in-person, Monday-Friday, for five full days of instruction.
- Assessment data will be used to plan personalized instruction for each student.
- Masks are required for all students and staff.
- 3-feet distancing will be required between students in the classroom.
- Students will sit three feet apart on buses with masks.
- Temperatures will be taken during car-rider and bus-rider drop-off at the school.
- Buses will be cleaned and sanitized after each run, dining areas after each lunch and all classrooms at the end of the day.
- 6-feet distancing will be required between adults and between adults and students.
- Accommodations will be provided to students with disabilities.
- Flexible groups will be used to provide instruction.
- School counselors will be available to address the social and emotional needs of students.
- Evaluation of academic, social, emotional and mental health needs will be ongoing.
During the course of the meeting, the board heard from the principals of all five schools about their perspectives of the coming year.
Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper: "We have strong, positive energy. We're still standing after COVID."
Albert Harris Elementary School Principal Renee Brown: "Our kids are ready to come back. We are going to have to get to know our children again."
Martinsville Middle School Principal Cynthia Tarpley: "We promote success and student strength and make sure they feel valued and respected. Most importantly, if something isn't working, we change it."
Clearview Early Childhood Center Director Sheilah Williams: "We're trying to assure our families that safety is our top priority. Our classes are being prepared so they can be fun while being engaging."
Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon: "Safety is paramount to everything that we're doing. We want to be able to provide whatever semblance of normalcy that we can provide."
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Welcomed new board member Jay Dickens. "It's a remarkable story what this school district has accomplished." Dickens said. "I'm glad to be on the school board and helping any way I can."
- Recognized outgoing member Dominique Hylton.
- Appointed Donna Dillard as board chair, Yvonne Givens as vice chair and Janie Fulcher as clerk for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Approved the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. as the day and time for regular monthly meetings.
- Approved the financial report as presented for the end of fiscal year 2021 and 2022.
- Accepted the resignations of Sara Byrd, Patricia Comire, Elizabeth Fulcher, Lori Handy, Jacqueline Hart, Nicole Held, Mary Ann Jennings, Kristopher Luckett, Jarrett Mays, Kyana Smith, Tonya Snyder, Debbie Vaughn and Jason Wyatt.
- Accepted the retraction of resignation from Barbara Brown.
- Appointed Diana Boyd, Ashlee Cook and Roxanna Rutter as teachers and Helen Martin as guidance counselor.