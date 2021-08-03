Martinsville Schools will be "very cautious" when doors open next week

"The Health Department has created a strike team and they will handle any cases at the schools."

Talley said there were other school systems that had begun testing students for the presence of COVID-19.

"It's a fine line when you start violating students' rights, but we're one of the first school systems in the state to start back."

Talley did not say testing would be implemented in the Martinsville school district, but he did say the first priority would be the safety of the students, teachers and school personnel.

"The vaccination rate in Martinsville is at 58% [of adults], but it's significantly less in the areas around us," Talley said. "We looked at the CDC regulations and created this plan and then had the health department review it and then the board. The plan is designed to be safe."

Martinsville will maintain a virtual-learning component, but Talley said only 10 students had signed up and been approved for it.

"School attendance is compulsory, but unlike last year, because of the accelerated learning loss, a student may not learn at home if they have had an attendance problems or a grade problem," Talley said. "The General Assembly has mandated that all schools will have school five days a week, so it's the law."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}