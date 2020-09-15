Martinsville schools will remain all-virtual at least into October

Learning for Martinsville City Schools students will remain virtual through at least the first quarter of the year.

Superintendent Zeb Talley Jr. told school board members at their regular meeting Monday night that his administration is assessing the safety of bringing students back for face-to-face learning, but the schedule in-place now will not change until after the first nine weeks of the school year have been completed.

"We'll be looking at those assessments in accordance with the health department," Talley said. We're "looking to get out of the high-risk area - there are still flare-ups in Martinsville and Henry County."

There were four more deaths of COVID-19 in Martinsville and Henry County revealed Tuesday. The 9-week mark for Martinsville schools will be completed on Oct. 9.

Talley had planned to begin the school year with a hybrid schedule that allowed both virtual and face-to-face learning -- such as Patrick County Schools began on Monday -- but by the time school was to start, the number of COVID-19 cases was accelerating at an alarming rate in the city. Talley decided to keep all students in a virtual environment.