Martinsville schools will remain all-virtual at least into October

Learning for Martinsville City Schools students will remain virtual through at least the first quarter of the year.
Superintendent Zeb Talley Jr. told school board members at their regular meeting Monday night that his administration is assessing the safety of bringing students back for face-to-face learning, but the schedule in-place now will not change until after the first nine weeks of the school year have been completed.
"We'll be looking at those assessments in accordance with the health department," Talley said. We're "looking to get out of the high-risk area - there are still flare-ups in Martinsville and Henry County."
There were four more deaths of COVID-19 in Martinsville and Henry County revealed Tuesday. The 9-week mark for Martinsville schools will be completed on Oct. 9.
Talley had planned to begin the school year with a hybrid schedule that allowed both virtual and face-to-face learning -- such as Patrick County Schools began on Monday -- but by the time school was to start, the number of COVID-19 cases was accelerating at an alarming rate in the city. Talley decided to keep all students in a virtual environment.
Director of Technology Steve Tatum told the board that "100% virtual has had its challenges" and that, for the first time in the history of the school system, there will be a technology device available for every student.
"It is a tremendous milestone for Martinsville," Tatum said.
Laptops are issued for high school students, and variations down to an iPad Mini will be available for preschoolers.
"We've ordered them, and they are on the way," Tatum said.
For homes without internet service, Tatum said his staff is in the process of contacting those students and parents and encouraging them to make an appointment to check out a MyFi device that will allow for a temporary internet connection anywhere there is a cellphone signal.
"We'll start with the homes without any [internet] at all," Tatum said.
Remaining devices will be assigned to homes where internet service is not reliable.
Talley said he has the ability to sit-in the virtual classrooms and has even addressed some of the students online.
"We've had a very smooth beginning," Talley said. "Things look well, everyone is working, and students are getting what they need."
Talley also noted that 3,520 meals are being delivered every week to students learning at home.
Daycare is working
Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper told the board she works with the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, First Baptist Church and other private daycare centers to serve parents while the school building is closed.
"We are going and sitting and helping," Cooper said.
Cooper praised the teachers at her school for doing a "phenomenal job" of not only teaching but holding the students accountable for learning.
"All and all, I think it's going well," Cooper said. "I asked the staff to pause and look at what they've done in five weeks.
"The number one thing is - we build relationships through face time and phone calls. We are still here, and we still care."
Suicide and bullying prevention months
Director of Pupil Personnel Felicia Preston talked about September's being recognized as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and October's designation as Virginia School Board Association Bullying Prevention Month.
She said the state had updated its website to allow more resources to be available locally.
“They have given us a vast majority of resources,” Preston said. “If we understand our part, the better we are able to save lives.”
Preston said the Martinsville school district collaborates with Piedmont Community Services and has a case manager at every school to serve as a resource to students and their families.
Talley said bullying is addressed adequately and is not a problem, but Preston said it’s important to continue creating awareness of the subject.
“The goal is to encourage everyone to work together to stop bullying and cyberbullying on children of all ages,” Preston said. “This includes adults as well.”
During the meeting, the board also:
- Approved language edits and updates to legal references in the policy manual as recommended by the Virginia School Board Association.
- Reminded of the following dates: end of first nine weeks on Oct. 9, next regular school board meeting on Oct. 12 and board walkthrough of schools is on Oct. 17.
- Approved and acknowledged the retirement of Randall Clay, the resignations of MiChaela Edwards, Jessica James, Kelsey Marcum, Joan W. Montgomery and Ginny Owen and the appointments of teachers Damian Dydyn, Jerry Harold, Charlene Harrington, Taylor Johnson, Kristopher Luckett, Julia Pruitt, Lindsey Rogers, Kristy-Leigh Tatum and Jennifer Wall, part-time custodian Phillip Florence and speech language pathologist Sarah Moore.
- Approved the financial report for the period ending Aug. 31.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!