Students and teachers returned to school Monday in the city of Martinsville, marking the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

Monday came early to students and teachers at Patrick Henry Elementary School on Church Street Extension where students began arriving by 7:15 a.m. for the start of school at 7:50 a.m. Albert Harris Elementary School on Smith Road had the same start time at 7:50 a.m. while the Clearview Early Learning Center on Ainsley Street began at 8 a.m., Martinsville Middle School on Cleveland Avenue started at 8:20 a.m. and classes at Martinsville High School on Commonwealth Boulevard got underway at 8:25 a.m.

Martinsville Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley began the day by greeting students as they arrived at Patrick Henry Elementary School and from there he went to Clearview, then Albert Harris, followed by Martinsville Middle and finally at Martinsville High School.

A new keyless entry system has been installed for added security at the middle and high schools this year. The equipment requires a person to scan a badge in order to gain entry to a classroom door, instead of a traditional key. Doors at both schools will automatically lock when they are closed.

Although Clearview Early Childhood Center still lacks a school resource officer, a grant application has been submitted that will fund the position. A deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was on hand to greet students at the school on Monday.

A video shared on social media Sunday morning began with a statement from Martinsville School Board Chairman Yvonne Givens: “Welcome back, we hope you have a great year,” Givens said. “I know it’s going to be fantastic.” Givens was seen at Patrick Henry and Martinsville High School greeting students Monday morning.

“We’ve got great things planned for you and a lot of fun,” said Angilee Downing, assistant superintendent of instruction.

“We’re so excited to welcome you and your little ones to Clearview this year, said Sheila Williams, Clearview Early Learning Center director. “We are looking forward to having you.”

“Our students are going to have so many academic opportunities,” said Martinsville High School Principal Dr. Aji Dixon. “We hope to be able to support all the young people in our high school.”

Said Talley: “The buildings are beautiful, the grounds are wonderful and all we need is you.”

On Friday the teachers, administrators and staff joined together at the high school to celebrate convocation ahead of the new school year.

“Embrace the truth that these students were placed with you for a purpose,” Teresa Bragg, MCPS teacher of the year said. “You will be part of the fabric of their lives. You could be the reason they have their best school year yet.”