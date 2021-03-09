Martinsville students' return to the classroom: "Today was just a powerful day"

“That’s good,” Talley said. “We will now gradually phase back in as many as can safely return and we are hoping to evaluate that every couple of weeks.”

Talley did not give a timeline when all students would be back in the classroom, but at February’s meeting he indicated a date has been strongly suggested.

“We’ve been given a date of April 15, which is what the governor requested, but parents can indicate their preference,” Talley said in February.

A survey of parents in early February indicated 70% favored keeping their children at home, but by later that month, that number had dropped to 50%. Cases of COVID-19 have plummeted dramatically in recent weeks, and positivity rates were the lowest Monday they had been since July 5.

Talley said there is talk about the possibility of a new state mandate that would require all schools to return to in-classroom instruction by the next school year, regardless of whether the pandemic has been controlled or not.

“All superintendents are dealing with the same thing,” he said. “There is no cookie-cutter solution.”