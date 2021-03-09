Martinsville students' return to the classroom: "Today was just a powerful day"

By all accounts, Monday's reopening of classrooms in Martinsville City Public Schools might have been small in number but large on emotion as Superintendent Zeb Talley committed his district to meet Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandate of having at least a few doors open for in-classroom learning this month.
“Today was just a powerful day,” Talley said at Monday night’s regular meeting of the city school board. “We had a great day today. I only saw one tear -- and I usually see a lot of tears -- but I didn’t see any parents cry today,” Talley said with a laugh in poking fun at parents who have been enduring the added stress of seeing to their children’s remote learning and providing for their well-being throughout for the past year.
“The students and teachers were happy to be back and pretended like they had been there the whole time,” Talley said. “I think we’ve reaped the benefits because we have been consistent.”
Talley said the total count of students for the first day classroom doors re-opened after their pandemic-forced closing a year ago was 265 students at Clearview Early Childhood Center and other special-instruction classes, slightly more than he had expected.
“That’s good,” Talley said. “We will now gradually phase back in as many as can safely return and we are hoping to evaluate that every couple of weeks.”
Talley did not give a timeline when all students would be back in the classroom, but at February’s meeting he indicated a date has been strongly suggested.
“We’ve been given a date of April 15, which is what the governor requested, but parents can indicate their preference,” Talley said in February.
A survey of parents in early February indicated 70% favored keeping their children at home, but by later that month, that number had dropped to 50%. Cases of COVID-19 have plummeted dramatically in recent weeks, and positivity rates were the lowest Monday they had been since July 5.
Talley said there is talk about the possibility of a new state mandate that would require all schools to return to in-classroom instruction by the next school year, regardless of whether the pandemic has been controlled or not.
“All superintendents are dealing with the same thing,” he said. “There is no cookie-cutter solution.”
Talley said that the majority of teachers in the Martinsville school system now are vaccinated fully, and he has encouraged the local health department to continue to use the Martinsville High School as a location to hold large vaccination events.
“I told them to vaccinate all of Martinsville if they could,” Talley said.
Robotics champions
The Martinsville robotics team, Absolute Zero, is now the state champion. Lizzy Fulcher, coordinator for career development & STEM, told the board it was a big accomplishment for the members of the team.
Team members committed “so much time, research, creativity, and innovation and they just blew it out of the water,” Fulcher said.
Fulcher said most of the teams in the competition were able to compete at least partially in-person, but Martinsville competed 100% remotely.
Having earned the title of State Grand Champions, the team not only qualifies for the national competition at Disney World at Orlando in June but also the world championship at Detroit in August.
Last year, Absolute Zero was named one of the top 20 robotic teams from among more than 40,000 teams that competed worldwide.
Oratorical champion
Javeon Moore won this year’s Eastman Oratorical Contest with his speech about Booker T. Washington and was awarded $1,000.
Moore's theme of the speech was from a quote by Washington: “The character makes a man, not the circumstances.”
Said Talley: “We’ve had a runner-up before, but now we’ve won.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Recognized Cynthia Tarpley, with this year’s Patriotic Employer Award, and Shelia Williams, who received the Meals Hero Trophy.
- Accepted the retirements, at the end of this school year, from Cynthia Nease, Lisa Riley, and Renita Street and the resignations of Zachary Gauldin, Keon Mabin and Keia Price.
- Approved the policies recently recommended by the Virginia School Board Association that are drafted by their in-house legal counsel staff. The policies are designed to meet the legal requirement of Virginia and federal code.
