McAuliffe visits with Martinsville schools administrators

Martinsville schools administrators talked with gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe this week about education. With him are Cameron Cooper, principal of Patrick Henry Elementary; Sheilah Williams, director of Clearview Early Learning Center; Cynthia Tarpley, principal of Martinsville Middle; Renee Brown, principal of Albert Harris Elementary; school board Chair Donna Dillard; McAuliffe; Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley; Assistant Superintendent Angilee Downing; and Martinsville High Principal Aji Dixon.