MCPS has virtual robotics, stem camps

Martinsville City Public Schools’ recently completed virtual STEM and robotics camps that administrators say received positive reviews from students and parents and helped to refine virtual learning techniques for the upcoming academic year. More than 112 students participated, including almost 40 kindergarten and first-graders.
A virtual robotics camp in June for students who completed third through eighth grades used an online robotics platform and interactive Zoom meetings. A virtual STEM camp for students in kindergarten through first grade participated with family STEM kits. Students in third through fifth grades met via Zoom with other MCPS students using STEM kits. MCPS also extended the robotics camp another week simultaneously with the STEM camp.
Students who completed second through eighth grades were offered courses in cooking, video production, digital music production, coding or a makers camp. Kindergartners and first-graders were offered virtual meetings to gain experience about how they learn and interact in an online environment with a variety of activities.
Students were guided through the camps by instructors from Albert Harris Elementary School, Patrick Henry Elementary School and Martinsville Middle School, organized by Elizabeth Lynch, Patrick Henry Elementary School STEM teacher, and Elizabeth Fulcher, MCPS STEM and career coordinator.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!