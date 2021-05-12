MCPS pushes new broadband subsidy; PHCC graduation is Saturday

Martinsville City Public Schools said in a release last week that its staff is working to help build consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission program to to lower the cost of internet service for eligible households during the pandemic.
The program provides a discount of up to a $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households -- up to $75 per month if that household is on qualifying tribal lands -- and $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes between $10 and $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.
A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
- Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program.
- Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program anytime between 2019 and 2021.
- Received a Pell Grant during the current year.
- Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
All MCPS students would qualify under the free/reduced lunch programs.
Enrollment opens Wednesday through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company using an online or mail-in application. For more information visit www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or call 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
PHCC sets summer program
Patrick Henry Community College is registering students for its Summer Discovery Institute, an intensive college and career readiness camp designed specifically for high school students who will be advancing into Grades 9-12 next fall, to increase high school success and college admissions. SDI will take place June 14 through July 23, from 8:50 a.m. until 2 p.m. Orientation for students will be held on June 10. Registration is free, however, space is limited.
Applications and additional information for course registrations will be available at the information session or at https://form.jotform.com/211093653026146. For more information call: Call MHC After 3 at 276-656-5489 Opt. 1 or Opt. 3 or email mhcafter3-phcc@patrickhenry.edu Call Upward Bound at 276.656.5488 Opt. 1 or email upwardbound@patrickhenry.edu
PHCC graduation
Patrick Henry Community College will have its virtual graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, broadcast on PHCC’s Facebook Live. Because of the pandemic, this will be the same format as was used last spring.
Scholarship reminders
- The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust announced that nontraditional students can apply by June 1 for scholarships. These are open to nontraditional students who reside in Martinsville and Henry County and other counties in Southside Virginia and North Carolina. Applications and instructions are available at www.jtmm.org.
- Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers.