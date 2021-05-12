MCPS pushes new broadband subsidy; PHCC graduation is Saturday

All MCPS students would qualify under the free/reduced lunch programs.

Enrollment opens Wednesday through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company using an online or mail-in application. For more information visit www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or call 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

PHCC sets summer program

Patrick Henry Community College is registering students for its Summer Discovery Institute, an intensive college and career readiness camp designed specifically for high school students who will be advancing into Grades 9-12 next fall, to increase high school success and college admissions. SDI will take place June 14 through July 23, from 8:50 a.m. until 2 p.m. Orientation for students will be held on June 10. Registration is free, however, space is limited.