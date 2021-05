MCPS recognizes 194 students with Big M Award

The Big M Awards Ceremony was a virtual event Thursday evening as 194 recipients from the fifth to the 12th grade were recognized for maintaining a 3.7 grade-point average or above for the academic year.

There were 17 seniors who qualified for the Big M trophy by had a cumulative scholastic average of 3.7 or above and were enrolled in three or more academic subjects, one of which had to be an honors course.

“Our students continue to excel during this season of pandemic,” MCPS Superintendent Zeb Talley said. “I am very proud of their achievements. Special thanks to all of our teachers, parents and family members for this success.”

Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Angilee Downing began the ceremony by introducing everyone via the Zoom platform, then the Martinsville High School Band played the national anthem followed by a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

The picture of each Big M winner was shown on the screen as all the names were read aloud.

Albert Harris fifth grade had the most recipients with 34, followed by Martinsville High School ninth grade with 26, 10th grade with 25 and 11th grade with 24.