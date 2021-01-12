MCPS students win in art contest

Three students from Albert Harris Elementary School recently placed in an art contest by the Dan River Basin Association recently to promote environmental education at the elementary level.

Entries were from across the Dan River Basin, which includes Virginia and North Carolina. Albert Harris had three grade-level winners out of 12 finalists. They were:

NyShawn Walton, who received second place in the fourth-grade category.

Addison Wilson, who received third place in the second-grade category.

Jonas Macedo, who received an honorable mention in the second-grade category.

The winners recently were showcased in a driving tour of businesses and recreational locations in the Dan River Basin.

“The Martinsville City Public Schools’ staff continues to teach our students the importance of participating in the arts. Our goal is to produce students who are well-versed in many curriculum fields,” Martinsville City Public Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley said in a release about the winners.

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.