Meadows of Dan Elementary School receives Blue Ribbon School designation

One section described the school’s curriculum and instruction; another, the preschool initiative; and another, the music, art, guidance and other programs.

The application also described the school’s academic support for students, such as intervention and tutoring.

The second part of the application process described the school's climate and culture; how students, families and community are engaged; the professional culture for teachers and leadership support, among other aspects, she said.

Describing how the school educated and assisted students during the pandemic also was a key part of the process, she said.

The Blue Ribbon status tells the community about the quality of Meadows of Dan Elementary School, she said. “I feel like parents and families do not see a true picture of what happens every day. This will allow us to showcase that we do want to have that partnership with the community and parents.

“We value their input, and we want them to value ours. We want to have your support just as much as we support your child.”

Nester is in her second full year of principal at the school. Before that, she was a teacher there.