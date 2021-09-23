 Skip to main content
Meadows of Dan Elementary School receives Blue Ribbon School designation
Meadows of Dan Elementary School receives Blue Ribbon School designation

Meadows of Dan teachers who were expecting a regular staff meeting ended up receiving blue balloons and treat bags filled with blue candies instead.

Students made those special deliveries to their teachers Wednesday when Principal Amy Nester broke the news that the Patrick County school is one of only seven in Virginia to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School.

The teachers cheered.

The U.S. Department of Education recognized 325 schools nationwide with that designation on Tuesday, but Meadows of Dan teachers and staff got the news at a surprise celebration during their staff meeting a day later.

It was hard keeping that exciting news to herself before the meeting, Nester told them.

Jason Wood, a former principal of the school who now is Patrick County Public Schools’ Director of Operations, was part of the celebration. "Back in 2014 Mr. Wood actually made the goal of becoming a Blue Ribbon School, and yesterday, that was official," she said.

Wood told the staff that they have come a long way in the past several years as both school and school district.

Blue Ribbon recognition is based on either a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Meadows of Dan’s recognition is in the “Exemplary High-Performing Schools” category, which is based on state assessments or nationally normed tests.

On Tuesday, Nester talked about the nomination process and what it felt like to win.

When she got word that the school had been nominated, “I knew what it was, and I was very excited that we were even nominated,” she said.

From there, it was “a yearlong process” to compile and send information about the school, she said.

“They send an online portal” to get started in the process, which includes a 12-page application, Nester said. The first draft was due to the Virginia Department of Education in October, with the final version was due a month or two after that.

“We worked on it through most of the year,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Information submitted in an early part of the application process included class sizes, ratios of teachers to students and information about special education offerings. The school has 115 students in pre-kindergarten through seventh grade, with one class per grade.

Meadows of Dan is “a school that educates the whole child,” Nester said. “We have provided meals, clothing, food packs [for students to take home] on weekends, Wi-Fi hotspots” for them to have internet access.

The application described “the character of the school – what it means to the community, and how we partner with parents, kids and the community,” she said – “anything that makes the school unique.”

One section described the school’s curriculum and instruction; another, the preschool initiative; and another, the music, art, guidance and other programs.

The application also described the school’s academic support for students, such as intervention and tutoring.

The second part of the application process described the school's climate and culture; how students, families and community are engaged; the professional culture for teachers and leadership support, among other aspects, she said.

Describing how the school educated and assisted students during the pandemic also was a key part of the process, she said.

The Blue Ribbon status tells the community about the quality of Meadows of Dan Elementary School, she said. “I feel like parents and families do not see a true picture of what happens every day. This will allow us to showcase that we do want to have that partnership with the community and parents.

“We value their input, and we want them to value ours. We want to have your support just as much as we support your child.”

Nester is in her second full year of principal at the school. Before that, she was a teacher there.

“Meadows of Dan has traditionally done well in regards to academic achievement,” Patrick County Public Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert wrote.

“We are extremely proud of the work the staff of Meadows of Dan Elementary School has done throughout this pandemic. The Blue Ribbon designation is a huge honor for the school and the community. This really reflects the dedication of the school and the support the community has for the people working there."

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated in a press release announcing the award: “This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish.

“I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better."

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

Meadows of the Dan's summary

After Meadows of Dan Elementary School was nominated to be a National Blue Ribbon School, Principal Amy Nester embarked on a yearlong process of submitting information and documentation about the school. This is what she wrote about the school in the "Summary" section of a 12-page application:

Students attending Meadows of Dan Elementary live in a rural area that values community and small-town uniqueness. The community is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the Blue Ridge Parkway runs through the area. Tourism, events, and historical landmarks, such as musical festivals and Mabry Mill, draw in people from all over Virginia and other states. Jobs in the area consist of manufacturing, construction, transportation work, health care, public schools, and small family-owned businesses.

Meadows of Dan Elementary is a centerpiece in the community. Families often rely on the school to meet the needs of the “whole child” including meals, clothing, supplies, and instruction. Families are settled in the area so students rarely move in and out. Once a student begins in preschool or kindergarten, they have the same classmates through seventh grade before beginning high school. Most school staff and leaders are members of the community and know the families well. Families exhibit a sense of pride in what they can do and who they are, often discussing or showing their self-sufficiency skills such as hunting, fishing, and farm work. The students and their parents value hard work and respect for others.

Meadows of Dan Elementary prides itself on its family atmosphere. We are a true team, and teachers instill collaboration in students. Students love coming to school, and the enthusiasm of the students and staff can be seen daily. Older students are often mentors to the younger students. Meadows of Dan Elementary offers students in grades PreK-7 a small group approach to learning in all subject areas with a focus on reading and math. We follow the Virginia Standards of Learning and supplement those with our involvement in the regional Comprehensive Instructional Program (CIP). This partnership has allowed us to grow in areas of improvement as well as share successes.

Teachers and staff believe in educating and meeting the needs of all students. Before they can grow academically, we strive to meet their physical and emotional needs. Our school has offered therapeutic day treatment services for several years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. We now offer counseling through a local agency, with an in-house guidance counselor, and a mental health worker. The community helps to provide backpack food bags weekly, holiday gifts and meals, clothing, shoes, and school supplies. We offer a summer feeding program, and in the winter of 2019 offered a winter clothing closet on Saturdays. Teachers seek opportunities to learn more about reaching students of trauma and supporting students’ mental health and social-emotional needs. Meadows of Dan Elementary was the first school in Patrick County to do away with demerits and adopt a positive behavior intervention support program. Students earn cardinal cash to buy rewards that include fun activities and recognition, not just material items. Our school uses flexible seating to allow students movement or the ability to work in a way that they feel comfortable. Flexible seating options include the use of softer seating, stand-up desks, wiggle stools, and any other creative ways used to enhance student focus. Although our school does not have a physical education teacher, the classroom teachers, along with administrators and volunteers, provide daily physical activity. Equipment has been purchased and donated so that students have access to a variety of resources to use for exercise. Prior to COVID-19, we offered a morning movement time that paired with our grab and go breakfast. Students were able to eat and then play basketball, jump rope, walk, run, and play in the gym area. Brain and movement breaks are included multiple times a day in the classroom as well.

Meadows of Dan Elementary offers an after-school enrichment program where students have the opportunity to hear guest speakers, participate in projects, view virtual tours, and create art. This program is unique to our school, and many community partners support this effort. Our 4-H board and Junior Achievement volunteers provide additional enrichment opportunities during the school day. Meadows of Dan and the surrounding area have a wealth of cultural history, from fiddle and banjo music to making apple butter, that have been incorporated into these programs. Our enrichment programs have been instrumental in providing students with authentic and immersive learning opportunities.

In March of 2020, the closure of in-person school for the remainder of the school year was unexpected for our school community. For our close knit, family-oriented school, one could see the heartbreak on faces during that dreaded Zoom call. For the 2020-2021 school year, we have provided instruction both virtually and in person. Teachers had to quickly learn to provide simultaneous instruction to both students in the classroom and students at home. We have remained on a hybrid learning schedule most of the year. Thankfully we already had one-to-one technology so each student has a device. Lack of strong internet in our area was a need that came to light. Over a short amount of time, hotspots were provided to families that needed one. We celebrated each little victory along the way. Family outreach took precedence during this time. Student and parent contact, meal pick up and deliveries, paper packet pick up, technology training and problem solving, and appointments for assessments and remediation filled our schedules. At one point, our special education teacher and assistants were meeting students at the local park shelter for instruction. The changes quickly displayed that we were willing to think outside the box to serve our students.

Amy Nester, Principal

