Meadows of Dan Elementary School receives Blue Ribbon School designation

Meadows of Dan teachers who were expecting a regular staff meeting ended up receiving blue balloons and treat bags filled with blue candies instead.
Students made those special deliveries to their teachers Wednesday when Principal Amy Nester broke the news that the Patrick County school is one of only seven in Virginia to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School.
The teachers cheered.
The U.S. Department of Education recognized 325 schools nationwide with that designation on Tuesday, but Meadows of Dan teachers and staff got the news at a surprise celebration during their staff meeting a day later.
It was hard keeping that exciting news to herself before the meeting, Nester told them.
Jason Wood, a former principal of the school who now is Patrick County Public Schools’ Director of Operations, was part of the celebration. "Back in 2014 Mr. Wood actually made the goal of becoming a Blue Ribbon School, and yesterday, that was official," she said.
Wood told the staff that they have come a long way in the past several years as both school and school district.
Blue Ribbon recognition is based on either a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Meadows of Dan’s recognition is in the “Exemplary High-Performing Schools” category, which is based on state assessments or nationally normed tests.
On Tuesday, Nester talked about the nomination process and what it felt like to win.
When she got word that the school had been nominated, “I knew what it was, and I was very excited that we were even nominated,” she said.
From there, it was “a yearlong process” to compile and send information about the school, she said.
“They send an online portal” to get started in the process, which includes a 12-page application, Nester said. The first draft was due to the Virginia Department of Education in October, with the final version was due a month or two after that.
“We worked on it through most of the year,” she said.
Information submitted in an early part of the application process included class sizes, ratios of teachers to students and information about special education offerings. The school has 115 students in pre-kindergarten through seventh grade, with one class per grade.
Meadows of Dan is “a school that educates the whole child,” Nester said. “We have provided meals, clothing, food packs [for students to take home] on weekends, Wi-Fi hotspots” for them to have internet access.
The application described “the character of the school – what it means to the community, and how we partner with parents, kids and the community,” she said – “anything that makes the school unique.”
One section described the school’s curriculum and instruction; another, the preschool initiative; and another, the music, art, guidance and other programs.
The application also described the school’s academic support for students, such as intervention and tutoring.
The second part of the application process described the school's climate and culture; how students, families and community are engaged; the professional culture for teachers and leadership support, among other aspects, she said.
Describing how the school educated and assisted students during the pandemic also was a key part of the process, she said.
The Blue Ribbon status tells the community about the quality of Meadows of Dan Elementary School, she said. “I feel like parents and families do not see a true picture of what happens every day. This will allow us to showcase that we do want to have that partnership with the community and parents.
“We value their input, and we want them to value ours. We want to have your support just as much as we support your child.”
Nester is in her second full year of principal at the school. Before that, she was a teacher there.
“Meadows of Dan has traditionally done well in regards to academic achievement,” Patrick County Public Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert wrote.
“We are extremely proud of the work the staff of Meadows of Dan Elementary School has done throughout this pandemic. The Blue Ribbon designation is a huge honor for the school and the community. This really reflects the dedication of the school and the support the community has for the people working there."
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated in a press release announcing the award: “This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish.
“I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better."
