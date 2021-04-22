Meet the finalists for next president at Patrick Henry Community College

James “Greg” Hodges has 17 years of higher education experience. He began his career in higher education in 2004 as an assistant professor on Education Assisting at Patrick Henry Community College. In 2007, he became the Assistant Dean of Arts, Science and Business Technology. Following this, he moved into the Dean of Developmental Education and Transitional Programs role. Two years later, he became the Dean of Academic Success and College Transfer. In 2016, he rose to become the Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Effectiveness and Campus Life. One year later, he became the Vice President of Academics and Student Success Services, the position he holds today at Patrick Henry. He has been an Achieving the Dream Workforce and Leadership Coach since 2017. Hodges earned his bachelor’s degree at the College of William and Mary. He holds two master’s degrees, one from Bethany Theological Seminary and the other from the University of Phoenix. He earned his doctorate from Trident University International.