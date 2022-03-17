 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MHS addresses social media challenge encouraging students to fight

Aji Dixon

Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon appearing at a Martinsville School Board meeting on Aug. 3, 2021. On Thursday he warned parents of a Snapchat challenge encouraging students to fight.

Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon appealed to families of students on the school's Facebook page Wednesday morning to be aware of a Snapchat challenge encouraging students to fight.

Snapchat is a popular messaging app that allows users to exchange pictures and videos that disappear after they are viewed, according to Science X, a website for hard sciences, technology, medical research and health news.

"This is particularly concerning because the safety and well-being of our students are a stake all because of a senseless challenge," Dixon wrote in his post. "I want students to speak to a teacher, counselor, or administrator if the [are] having problems, but under no circumstances are we going to tolerate fighting."

Dixon asked parents to speak with their children about the dangers of fighting, and if they learned anything new about the matter that they found troubling, to let the administration know about it.

"Please do not make the mistake of thinking the situation is trivial or too small to bring to someone's attention," wrote Dixon. "Please call the school and ask to speak to an administrator or school counselor if you need anything."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

