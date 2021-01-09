More than a third of Henry County Public Schools students are failing classes under virtual instruction

More students are failing classes this year under virtual learning, the Henry County School Board learned Thursday.

Out of 6,821 total students in Henry County Public Schools, 2,432 — or 36% of the student population — are failing at least one course, and 1,759 are failing two or more courses, Assistant Superintendent Lisa Millner told the board.

That’s in line with trends other school districts across the country have reported in numerous national news stories. Many are experiencing striking dips in student achievement and engagement while operating virtually due to the coronavirus.

Although some Henry County students have done very well during remote learning, “research says the best place for the majority of students is to be in school, interacting with teachers and peers,” Millner said.

During the monthly school board meeting, Millner shared efforts to support student achievement and outlined how educators are planning to address student learning gaps when Henry County Public Schools resumes hybrid instruction on Jan. 19.

The board made no changes to the return to school plan during the meeting.