Mountain Mission school donations doubled through match

To inspire support of Mountain Mission School this Christmas, the Jessie Ball duPont Fund is offering to match 100% of personal donations made to the school, up to $25,000.

For over 100 years, Mountain Mission School (MMS) in Grundy has served as a safe haven for children in need from across the region and the world. The Buchanan County school houses, clothes, feeds and educates about 200 children, from toddlers to teens, including a couple of dozen from the City of Hope in Tanzania, which is sponsored by Teamwork International Ministries.

Those City of Hope children and teenagers regularly visit the Martinsville-Henry County area, including staying during school breaks with Regina Chacha of Martinsville, the president of Teamwork.

The school accepts no government funding, in order to stay true to its historic Christian mission, a press release states. Several area churches support the school, including Horsepasture Christian Church, which held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for it in November.

More than 90% of the school’s seniors go on to college.

“The service we provide is unique,” says Chris Mitchell, President of Mountain Mission School. “We help families in crisis by caring for their children on their behalf, at no cost to them, for as long as they need, while they try to get their lives in order. We allow parents who are in economic distress, or in prison or rehab to retain guardianship of their children, so they don’t have to give them up. We’re here for families in the region, whether they need our help for a few months or 18 years.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.